Music: Lady Gaga announces track list for new Album

Because of the Corona pandemic Pop had moved-Diva Lady Gaga for April scheduled release of their new album “Chromatica”. But now, they announced in their social media the tracklist of her sixth album.

On the new Album “Chromatica” by Lady Gaga under the titles of common song with Elton John (“the Sine From Above”), Ariana Grande (“Rain On Me”) and of the South Korean girl group, black, pink (“SSour Candy”).

The Song “Stupid Love” was released the 33-Year-old back in February as a Single.

A new date for the “Chromatica”-Start Lady Gaga is not called yet. At the end of March, they had announced the postponement. It was “a hectic and scary time for all of us,” wrote the singer. It doesn’t feel just right, in times of a global pandemic, the plate to bring out. You to appear in this year. Most recently Lady Gaga who is really Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta had brought, 2016 the Album “Joanne” out.