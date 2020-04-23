Mourning for Leon soil: Katy cart Bauer’s emotional farewell to their “Behind bars”-colleagues – General news from Germany & the world

In the RTL-series “Behind bars” crossed the paths of Leon soil and Katy Karrenbauer. Now the actor and synchronous speaker of 61 years died. (Getty / Franziska Krug)

Mourning in the German film industry: – Leon bottom, the speaker and actor, made as a synchronous a name, is completely died, surprisingly. He was 61 years old. The T-Online reported with reference to a Statement of the soil Agency. Especially the voice of the native Kielers remains for many film enthusiasts in the memory. In many of the Hollywood blockbusters he has dubbed, among other things, Hollywood stars such as Samuel L. Jackson and Will Smith. Also, as an actor, behind the ground, with roles in the RTL crime series was “The guard” or as a normally open contact Edgar Brock in “Behind bars” his tracks.

His Ex-colleague, Katy Karrenbauer took the tragic news with sadness, and reported in a Facebook Statement to word. It says, among other things: “We liked and respected us and had a great time together.” Also, if the paths of the two separated after three years together, in the case of “Behind bars”, have Karrenbauer always known that the soil of the world had remained in Sync with his “wonderful voice” get.

Katy Karrenbauer wish your deceased Ex-colleague Leon soil has a “good trip”. (2020 Getty Images/Matthias Nareyek)

With the words “have a nice trip and sleep well”, adopted by the 57-Year-old from your companions.