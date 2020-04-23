“Meteora World Tour”: to Sing, to bounce, glitter puke

“Meteora World Tour” is the first large Hollywood production, which appears to be in the network instead of in the cinema. Reasonable attention to the aesthetic arg overloaded, colourful and very loud Pop-Musical to the screen only to a limited extent.

What comes out of it, if you throw a ton of glitter, a truck load of candy floss, the craft materials of a whole nursery, a rainbow and a good dose of LSD in the Mixer? Or So the wonder of the country should be created, which is presented in “Meteora World Tour” in all its colorful, surreal, exhausting glory. Here are the trolls hop, modeled after those ugly little dolls with the hair standing on end, the decade from the 1960s to the toy shelves, on felt hills and colorful Mushrooms, swim through Neon-coral reefs, fly over wattage clouds and endless shimmering-Wide, by a white Tiger jumps. Oh, yeah: Sucks to do these trolls just glitter, and the children give birth to the men by pressing splendor of an Egg from your Hair.

And of course you sing, loved to all day long and with the aggressive enthusiasm of the children, the hotel entertainers. In 2016, the first “Troll”movie, a so-called Jukebox Musical, the audience-in addition to keeping a bright, psychedelic Aesthetics, especially through a series of popular pop songs appeared. The sequel appears now not, as planned, in the cinema, but online to Borrow. The plot: The Poptrolle, led by the pink Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) is not that they are the only ones in their world, but that there are also Rock, classical, Funk, Country and techno trolls (with votes from Ozzy Osbourne to Gustavo Dudamel). Or gave: Because the evil Rock Queen is about to Rob the peoples of their shrines (colorful glittering strings) and to establish a supremacy of the Rock. The company does this by stretching out your tongue and with your E-guitar pressure waves triggers the shredding of the beautiful felt landscape.

Hallucinations by Smooth Jazz

So Poppy, accompanied by her best friend (Justin Timberlake) goes off to save the diversity and learns that it is the Pop-folk, the colonized the other once and their music with heavy-handed Feel-Good-messages and auto-tune vocals commercially exploited. An interesting message for a movie that you would watch for this very reason, occasionally like to prefer to use earplugs in the ear. A serious music lesson, we must not expect from the Plot, but the imagination of the creators of the Dreamworks animation forge drives the flower: Disco is on this world, only in outdated maps. K-Pop, Reggaeton, and yodel have no own Kingdom, but wander as a bounty hunter through the country. In the same way as the Smooth Jazz that is personified hated by a Guru with the saxophone, because he caused the people arge hallucinations, in which they are Narwhals glide to each other than Sushi rolls to eat while on the sunset.

The density of the images and motifs is amazing: Some of the scenes are reminiscent of the two-dimensional collages of Monty Python, other jackets in the Form of animated jeans patches tells, everywhere you look, colours and textures in the Hyper be layered Tempo to match the other, that move the eyes.

Streaming start instead of theatrical release

How would be come first on the big screen over there? “Meteora World Tour”, distributed by Universal Pictures, is the first big Hollywood film, of the lands due to the Corona pandemic directly to Streaming platforms. In this country he may from Thursday, 23. April for a fee of 14.99 euros for 48 hours (including Amazon, Sky, Apple, Google Play) are related. School is not the example currently: Although the films were not able to exploit cinema’s potential because of the sudden Lockdown had a second Chance in the network; this affected the U.S. the horror Thriller “The Invisible” as well as the Austrian documentary “bread”. New movies are but moved more in the autumn. (QEKSB)

