Memories of many great players

Basketball fans choose the Team of the decade

First and foremost, it is of course a nice pastime in times of Corona-forced break. But it also brings back memories of the many great players in the recent past, the squad of Ratiopharm Ulm ‘ve heard. The Basketball team has called on his Fans to choose the team of the decade, and the result is little surprising: With Per Günther, Chris Babb, and Raymar Morgan’s three players of the team were called the established in the 2016-17 season with 27 Victories in a row, a record, possibly for eternity. The best or at least among the Fans most popular player of the decade on the Position of Small Forward Clyburn, the in the years 2013 to 2015, Will Ulm played last year with CSKA Moscow, the Euroleague has won, and after the final victory against Efes Istanbul most valuable player was elected. On the Position of the Power Forwards, the Ulm Fans have chosen Daniel Theis, who has carried out from 2012 to 2014, the Ratiopharm-Jersey, and since 2017 the service providers of the NBA club Boston Celtics.

It is surprising, however, is how significantly Clyburn before the model athlete Javonte Green and Theis lie ahead Augustine Rubit also Rubit was part of Ulm’s record-breaking team. The clearest result of the expectation of a fleet in accordance with the Ulmer legend By Günther on the Position of the playmaker, the closest it was one of the big boys. Raymar Morgan had to be content with less than 50 percent, eight points ahead of John Bryant, the two-time MVP of the Basketball Bundesliga. For Tim Ohlbrecht, also one of the legendary Center of the last decade, and as Morgan was part of the record team, there was even only rank four.

Ratiopharm Ulm had put on any Position of five candidates, with game-maker, Kilian Hayes, and Center Grant Jerrett, only two players from the current squad were there. Both played in the vote, no role. In the case of Zoran Dragic, the might have been different, but was not nominated. The Slovenian played in this season for a couple of months for Ulm, he was the best thrower in the League and was considered a MVP candidate. At the end of January, he made but an opt-out clause in his contract and joined the Spanish Euroleague club Baskonia.

Results:

1. Per Günther (79.9 Percent) 2. Braydon Hobbs (11,7), 3. Tommy Mason Griffin (3,4), 4. Ismet Akpinar (2,8), 5. Kilian Hayes (2,2).

1. Chris Babb (79,2), 2. Isaiah Swann (16,5), 3. Rocky Trice and David Krämer (both 1,6), 5. Allan Ray (To 1.1).

1. Clyburn (65,6), 2 Wants. Javonte Green (23,3), 3. Philipp Schwethelm (4,4), 4. Robin Benzing and Steven Esterkamp (both at 3.3).

1. Daniel Theis (51,1), 2. Augustine Rubit (27,2), 3. Da’Sean Butler (15,6), 4. Keaton Nankivil (3,3), 5. Dwayne Evans (2,8).

1. Raymar Morgan (46,9), 2. John Bryant (38,7), 3. Ian Vougioukas (7,2), 4. Tim Ohlbrecht (5,0), 5. Grant Jerrett (2,2). (pim/az)

