Media group Vivendi benefits from the music business and warns of the second quarter – 20.04.20 – News

PARIS (dpa-AFX) – French media group Vivendi (Vivendi share)
The Corona-crisis had at the beginning of the year only a limited influence on the sales figures of the group, it said. However, the Management warned of the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter, in particular, in the case of the holding company Advertising Havas, made in March, the downturn became apparent. “The second quarter will undoubtedly be of the current health crisis,” said Vivendi.
In the music business of the subsidiary Universal Music Group (UMG) attracted the shops thanks to the growing streaming revenues by 18 percent, with new releases from Stars such as Justin Bieber and Eminem were among the best sellers. Experts had already assumed that the music should division present in the crisis-robust Numbers.
Because Vivendi has sold in the first quarter, 10 percent of the Universal shares in the Chinese Tech group Tencent, provided the company with 2.8 billion euros in the Fund. Other sales of minority interests addition, Vivendi intends to bring the business up to and no later than 2023 to the stock exchange.
Also, the TV subsidiary Canal Plus, sales increased. Vivendi shares are in the midst of the price slump in the Wake of the Corona-crisis, to the relative winners in the Euro-zone benchmark index Euro STOXX 50. Since the 24. February, when the pandemic is recognized, the equity markets for the first time, with full force, have lost some of the papers 18 percent, while the Index has lost almost a quarter./men/eg/fba
