MCU-rumor: Captain Marvel 2 leads on New Avengers

Anyone who thinks that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Avengers – Endgame slow down in or out, you could be surprised very. The currently most distant MCU Film is dated already and is known to us, Captain Marvel 2 on 7. July 2022. Captain Marvel said was a billion-dollar success, and Kevin Feige, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers will give the MCU in the future, so its Sequel is likely to play a key role in the coming events. Here’s a new rumor hooks.

We know with reasonable certainty that the Marvel Studios to any type of Young AvengersProject work, which is probably already a lot more than the next AvengersFilm. It could be a movie, but more likely a series is Disney+ – Yes you can assume that these characters will later be found already their way into the movies, like all the other new Disney+Characters also. Of course Disney and Marvel one of the biggest Box Office Franchises of all time, not just fall, there are plans for a new set AvengersMovie in the next couple of years. And said rumor now claims Captain Marvel 2 should this New AvengersFilm pave the way, similar to how it The First Avenger – Civil War for Avengers – Infinity Was has done.

In addition, the possibility exists that the one that the then Captain Marvel 2 Director at leads that could get a Chance, this is also New Avengers to do comparable with the Russo’s, the The First Avenger – Civil War (and before The Return of The First Avenger) to Avengers – Infinity Was and Avengers – Endgame were taken. However, according to the MCU Cosmic yet someone other than New AvengersDirector, traded, someone would put the Fans in delight, because Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in the Film to get involved… It certainly looks as if there will be in the MCU soon, as in the Comics – a variety of super hero Teams: in addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy the Young Avengers Disney+ and the New Avengers on the big screen, led by Captain Marvel. Let’s not forget the X-Menthe Fantastic Four or the Thunderbolts…