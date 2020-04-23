MCH-Group-Boss in an Interview – “We don’t know yet what we want to do”

Baselworld as a game ball of the major watch manufacturers, the arrogance of René Kamm, the millions of flops: the Board of Directors President Ueli Vischer are a lot of error – defends himself against the accusation of the wrong man to be in his Position.

Ueli Vischer, the MCH Group has for years been in crisis, Baselworld, de facto, at the end. Why are you still in office?

Funny, it’s not, and not only since this week. For over two years, it is very intense. A year ago, we have changed in a relatively short period of time, the management, in this environment, the Board of Directors for continuity. And also, in the present Situation, we would be ill-advised, the Supreme management body to be replaced. For me personally it goes, even if the platform may sound to the company. I’m not one to run in difficult situations, it.