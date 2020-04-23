Market leader has a clear answer: the hoarder wants to give back to 4,800 rolls of toilet paper

Not only the Germans in the early days of the Corona-crisis, especially of a hoarded: toilet paper. Also in Australia, the paper was a best-seller. The head of the Australian supermarket chain, “Drake”, John-Paul Drake, was reported in a Youtube Video, its operations would be sold in just four weeks as much toilet paper as you would in eight months.

What is the extent of the Hamsters has been adopted in the case of some customers, illustrated by an example reported by the Drake:

A customer, he told wanted to exchange the purchased toilet paper. 150 packs of 32 rolls. Summa summarum of 4,800 rolls of toilet paper. In addition, the customer had not considered that he needs the 150 packs, each containing one Liter of a disinfectant.

“I replied to him here,” said Drake, holding his middle finger in the camera. This was one of the people who had caused problems for others around the country. Seems so, as the hoarder would stay on his toilet paper mountain sitting. (mz)