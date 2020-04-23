Lunch with Apple Music executives ” I

Charitybuzz offers again the opportunity for a very special lunch. After the Lunch meeting with Apple executives Tim Cook, Eddy Cue and Luca Maestri to be a resounding success, donate now, the leadership of Apple’s Music your time for a charitable purpose.



Lunch for a good cause

Tim Cook collected for his charity auction in the year 2017, a record-breaking 688.999 dollars. Even if the new auctions of the Apple Music staff, this sum will probably not reach, will be a Hit, without a doubt, very interesting. And so it is wonderful to see that with Larry Jackson, Denise Watts and Alexa Dedlow some very important employees of Apple Music is a 30-minute lunch to the highest bidder to auction off the. The proceeds of the children’s cancer Foundation’s Pablove benefit.

Larry Jackson, Global Creative Director at Apple Music. During his time at Apple he has signed with Drake, Frank Ocean, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Future, Travis Scott The Weeknd contracts in the areas of Marketing and media content.

Denise Watts supervised as Global Head of Video Production at Apple Music to create short film content, including mini-documentaries. She is an experienced video producer and Manager.

Alexa Dedlow developed at Apple Music as a Creative Producer, Artist Relations + Partnerships, strategies for a common brand of education through music and Film. Since the introduction of the platform in the year 2015 Dedlow produced in addition to music and other artist content to Apple.