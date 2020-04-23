Living room instead of the stadium: the streaming concert with Lady Gaga, Elton John and the Rolling Stones – culture was

Since the Corona pandemic is not a normal disaster could be the Lady Gaga-curated Pop-event “One World: Together At Home” is also not a conventional charity concert.

It begins with the fact that during the eight-hour Transmission – six hours in advance, with contributions from all over the world, two hours of Live broadcast with comments in real-time, but part-recorded home-video-Clips – not at all to the generosity of the Spectators will be appealed.

The NGO “Global Citizen” has already collected in the run-up to over $ 120 million to support the world health organization.

With the worldwide telecast Streaming Event instead of all of those to be thanked, the fight against the pandemic at the forefront of the line: the medical staff, but also the volunteers who, for example, for the primary care of homeless people in crisis.

Living room instead of the stadium

Even more, One World: Together At Home is different in the presentation form of the previous benefit concerts such as Live Aid: Under the terms of the global lock downs, of course, can not cheer for the tens of thousands in a football stadium, the players.

There is no stage, no amps, towers, no Light show. All Involved are in a domestic environment, and to give, mostly without accompaniment, a Song the Best.

The principle of Social Distancing is adhered to consistently, that not even the Rolling Stones together in one place to play. Finally, Mick Jagger (76), Keith Richards (76), Ronnie Wood (72) and Charlie Watts (78) all belong to the risk group.

So, sit four each at home and rock via video conference engaged through “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, and especially Jagger and Watts in a good mood, while Richards a little absent on his guitar Tinkers around with. Can’t hear him anyway.

Stevie Wonder sings at “Global Citizen Together At Home”concert Photo: Global Citizen/Getty Images

The Late-Night-Stars Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon come whimsically commented posts have almost consistently high entertainment value, also because it is en passant insight into the living situations gets some Stars: fireplaces are apparently mandatory, trophies, casually draped in the Background, the rubber tree seems to be the potted plant of the season.

Elton John sings “I’m Still Standing”

The quasi “naked” Form of the Performance reveals but also interpretational weaknesses mercilessly. So Paul McCartney is “Lady Madonna” vocally overwhelmed (which he compensates for by mischievous presence), and also Stevie Wonder looks at “Lean On Me”, his tribute to the recently deceased Bill Withers, not really into nation safe.

Elton John is hammering against his Eighties Hit “I’m Still Standing” is so powerful to a Piano that you are willing to forgive the low-down vocals like that.

Jennifer Lopez covert Barbra Streisand

With voting problems, the Younger ones don’t have to fight in the exquisite Line-Up. There is a lack of some of them to Charisma. Without the support of his Band Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong is a colorless singer, Jennifer Lopez’s drooling with a lot of Vibrato, but little sensitivity by Barbra Streisands old Musical Howler “People”.

And without the thrust of your Beats the new Pop Superstar Billie Eilish acts like any teen Girl in the baggy look, the nachsingt to the piano accompaniment of Bobby Hebbs Sixties classic, “Sunny” effort.

The experimental set-up “Sing you can use a song without the production Tricks” to a demonstration of power, shows Lizzo with her fantastic rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”. She throws herself into the thousands-covered piece, a milestone of the black civil rights movement, with so much devotion that it is believed to hear it for the first Time.

John Legend and Sam Smith with “Stand By Me”

There is also a let Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves at your pieces of tackle, while John Legend and Sam Smith in their joint Version of “Stand By Me” although a lot of emphasis, but about Broadway-worthy Virtuosity does not.

Interesting Country stalwart Keith Urban, the splits for his interesting deconstruction of Steve Winwoods “Higher Love” in three Video avatars, the perfect harmonize with each other is there.

At the end of the marathon of the good deed, the great Cutlery is brought out: Lady Gaga, personally, sings with Celine Dion, John Legend and Andrea Bocelli at the Super tear-Jerker “The Prayer” in a Rage, Lang Lang edited with exaltierter Gestures to the piano.

Self five mini-screens distributed – the Stars are not, of course, gathered in one place – has the force so much, that you could imagine on the world’s biggest concert stages. Cheered by tens of thousands. Hopefully at some point it is possible again.

The concert to listen to again here.