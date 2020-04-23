Laura Müller is the most popular candidate?

The field of Candidates in the case of “Let’s Dance” (RTL, 20.15 Uhr) is getting smaller and smaller, meanwhile, only eight celebrities will dance to the victory. Viewers will decide each week, with your Call, who’s coming in the next round, and on Instagram, the Fanzahlen rise. Even if not every caller is on Instagram on the go, the Social Media platform at least a small insight into the popularity of the celebrities.

First place: Laura Müller has the most Fans

Laura Müller has approximately 536.000 Fans (Stand 17. April 11 o’clock), at least on Instagram already won. The 19-year-old girlfriend of pop singer Michael Wendler danced in the last Show with Christian Polanc (41) the Jive to “my heart is Yours” by Heinz Rudolf Kunze. Both got a total of 23 points. This Friday she dances the Rumba to “Make Me Feel My Love”, originally by Bob Dylan.

Second place: Luca Hänni with approximately 286.000 followers

The 25-year-old singer Luca Hänni has approximately 286.000 Followers. The last Time he performed with Christina air (30) the Paso Doble to “I was Made For Lovin’ You” by Kiss, and got 25 points. Next, dancing the musicians of the Rumba to “Avant Toi”.

Place: Model Loiza Lamers with about 163.000 Fans

Approximately 163.000 Fans following the 25-year-old Model Loiza Lamers on Instagram. The first precipitated, and then again became a candidate and Andrzej Cibis (32) danced in the last program of the Tango to “Bang, Bang” by Nancy Sinatra – 21 points there were. Today, both are with the Paso Doble to the party anthem “Rhythm Is a Dancer” by Snap! to see on TV.

Course four: Tijan Njie with 130,000 followers

Tijan Njie currently has about 130,000 Followers on Instagram, The 28-year-old actor (“Everything counts”) and his dance partner Kathrin Menzinger (31) danced a Jive to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by the rock band Queen by the last Show. The strict Jury gave them the highest number of 30 points. In the seventh live show, you make the slow Foxtrot to “Fly Me to the Moon”.

Course five: Ilka Bessin with 101.000 followers

The comedian Ilka Bessin follow 101.000 people on Instagram. The 48-Year-old and the dancer Erich Klann (32) showed in the last program of a Contemporary “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac. Unfortunately, it gave the Jury only the low twelve points. Whether you achieved today with the Tango to “Palladio Allegretto” more points, it will show at 20.15 clock on RTL.

Course six: artist Lili Paul-Roncalli with approx. 80.800 Fans

Artist Lili Paul-Roncalli on Instagram about 80.800 Fans. The 21-Year-old danced the last Time with Massimo Sinató (39) is not worth the Quickstep to “love sorrow” by Siw Malmqwist and reached high 29 points. You will apply for the first Show as one of the favourites for the title. In the seventh live show, she shows the viewers the Samba to “Pon De Replay” by Rihanna.

Seventh place: Martin Klempnow, with approximately 37.600 followers

Actor Martin Klempnow has approximately 37.600 Followers on Instagram. The 46-Year-old and partner Marta Arndt (30) swinging the hips to the Salsa to “Eres Mi Sueno” by Carlo Supo. This Performance got 18 points. On Friday evening show the slow Foxtrot to the song “My Girl”, originally by The Temptations.

Eighth place: Moritz, Hans 35.800 Fans on Instagram

The Ninja-Warrior Moritz Hans on Instagram 35.800 Fans. The 23-year-old climbing professional and Renata Lusin (32) danced in the last program the Jive to “Dance With Me Tonight” by pop singer Olly Murs. They got 21 points from the Jury. This Friday both perform a Contemporary to the emotional Song “Apologize” by the Band OneRepublic.

RND/on