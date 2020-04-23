Lady Gaga brings the Show from the living rooms to the network

Pop stars show up for weeks on YouTube between the bedroom and the kitchen. Now they brings Lady Gaga into the biggest spectacle of the corona of a crisis.
Robbie Williams Singing Karaoke in leiberl on his bed, Chris Martin with a smurf hat and Seven-day Beard on the piano, or Brian May at the guitar solo to “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the short Hoserl, live from his bedroom: Maybe some pop artists need to meetings, as soon as personal …
Called on 23.04.2020 at 03:54 https://www.sn.at/kultur/musik/lady-gaga-bringt-show-aus-wohnzimmern-ins-netz-86318575