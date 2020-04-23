Katherine Schwarzenegger about her relationship secret

Both are floating since their dream wedding on cloud nine, and also has a reason to believe that the beautiful brunette. Katherine revealed that both were “great communicators” and she believes that this is very important in a relationship. In an interview with Amy Nelson, founder and CEO of ‘The Riveter’ she enthused: “I am a great Communicator – I got married last June. Constant communication is really the most amazing gift you can have in a partnership and relationship.”

Another secret to her happy marriage with the 40-Year-old, told the writer recently in an Interview with the magazine ‘The View’: “It is so beautiful, I love it so much. It is the Best. To be married to someone with similar values, with the man simply has the most amazing love is the greatest gift you can make yourself. My mother always said to me: “values, values, values, values’, they are so important in a relationship”.