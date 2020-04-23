Kaltenberger knights tournament in 2020 due to Corona-pandemic cancelled

The Kaltenberger knight tournament will not take place due to the Corona pandemic this year. A first in the history of the event never.

The Corona-pandemic throws the world into its shadow.

Major events will remain in Germany until at least September, banned.

That is why the famous Kaltenberg knights ‘ tournament had to be cancelled.

Cold Mountain/Geltendorf – In the forty years of history, there would have been never, it is said by the organizer. The Kaltenberger knight tournament, which every year tens of thousands of fans of the middle Ages and attracts visitors, will not take place due to the Corona pandemic this year. In order for a decision to the time of anxious waiting is now.

This illustrates the seriousness of the situation in the current crisis, as it is called by the organizer. “As the organizer of the Kaltenberger knight tournament, we have the goal, our audience, each year an unforgettable medieval experience. That is, under the current conditions is simply not possible,“ explains Prince Heinrich of Bavaria, managing Director of the tradition-rich tournament. The increased infection potential with the Coronavirus to a big event like the Kaltenberger knight tournament you could not answer.

Kaltenberger knights tournament canceled: So it is with Tickets more

With all the visitors, already in advance your seats for the 41. Tournament, there will be a record of the organizer in the coming days and weeks directly contact to clarify all the formalities in person. The same is true for the many artists and performers that make the kaltenberger knight tournament with their performances, otherwise, every year an unforgettable experience.

“We want to say” thank you ” to our audience and all the participants of the tournament for their Loyalty and support over the past years. And we look forward to the time in which we can continue to safely enjoy together, a knights tournament in Kaltenberg celebrate!“, is Prince Heinrich of Bavaria to tell.

41. Kaltenberger knights tournament is at 9. July 2021 with the legendary juggler night start. Information on www.ritterturnier.de.

Now is Also the Limestone-Festival to celebrate would be in 2020 in Moosburg with Superstars such as Post Malone Premiere will not take place due to Corona.