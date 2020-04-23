Justin Bieber has a Surprise for his Fans – Cologne

Surprise for the Fans! Justin Bieber announced that it plans to publish soon a very special, new music!

While all of the seats due to the Coronavirus, and the recommended quarantine in their homes fixed, it seems as if the singer Justin Bieber would make the Best of his time. The Star has apparently been working on new music, which he described as “something very Special”, as he announced to his followers, to have something New in stock. Yesterday, he announced during a Live video on his Instagram Account, excited that he was currently busy working on songs and told his Fans that it would not be long until you get to hear the new project! During the Live Session, he chatted with a few lucky Fans, and one of the conversations that led to Justin Bieber revealed to be working on something very Special. The singer spends the quarantine, together with his wife Hailey Bieber in Canada and uses the peace and tranquility seemingly, to his Fans again soon with new music.

Justin Bieber: Working on a new project

When Justin Bieber went on Instagram Live and with some of his Followers had promised the singer also: “’re ready. If the current location has a little bit calmed down, we will hopefully be able to post some new things. And I’m looking forward to go on Tour again”. Although Justin Bieber was disappointed to have to his world tour because of the global Corona-pandemic move, don’t want to miss the 25-Year-old the contact to his Fans. Therefore, he chatted and relaxed in his Instagram LiveVideo with his followers, and patiently answered their questions. Justin Bieber should be on 14. May to global “Changes”-Tour. After the singer left his Fans for nearly three years on a new Album, wait, he delighted all with his new music. As it seems, the 25-Year-old of the current Situation, but not pull down, and works with passion and dedication to new music, to his Fans after the quarantine is a great pleasure to make!