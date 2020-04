Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have become parents

First Child

Los Angeles (Reuters) – The canadian actor Joshua Jackson (41) and his wife, the British Model Jodie Turner-Smith (33), have become parents. “Mother and Baby are both happy and healthy,” informed the spokesman of the couple, according to the U.S. magazine “People”.

Turner-Smith had spoken in the last few months on Instagram several times about her pregnancy and announced that she is expecting a daughter. Joshua Jackson was at the end of the 1990s, with the teen series “Dawson’s Creek” known to a wide audience.

Jackson was in a relationship until 2016, ten years with the German Hollywood actress Diane Kruger (43, “Out of Nothing”). Kruger, who is born Diane Heidkr├╝ger in and out of the vicinity of Hildesheim dates, had brought in November 2018, a girl to the world. It is a US actor Norman Reedus (51, “The Walking Dead”) together.