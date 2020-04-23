Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have become parents

First Child

Los Angeles (Reuters) – The canadian actor Joshua Jackson (41) and his wife, the British Model Jodie Turner-Smith (33), have become parents. “Mother and Baby are both happy and healthy,” informed the spokesman of the couple, according to the U.S. magazine “People”.

Turner-Smith had spoken in the last few months on Instagram several times about her pregnancy and announced that she is expecting a daughter. Joshua Jackson was at the end of the 1990s, with the teen series “Dawson’s Creek” known to a wide audience.

Jackson was in a relationship until 2016, ten years with the German Hollywood actress Diane Kruger (43, “Out of Nothing”). Kruger, who is born Diane Heidkrüger in and out of the vicinity of Hildesheim dates, had brought in November 2018, a girl to the world. It is a US actor Norman Reedus (51, “The Walking Dead”) together.