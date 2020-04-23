Jon Bon Jovi writes Song about Corona-pandemic – Hürriyet.de

21.4.2020 6:36 PM

US rock star and Songwriter Jon Bon Jovi (58, “Livin’ on a Prayer”) has written a Song about the Coronavirus crisis. He will introduce the song in the next week at a charity concert for the first time, informed the musicians in the “Howard Stern”radio show.

The Song will also appear on his next Album with the title “Bon Jovi: 2020”, which was originally supposed to come in mid-may. The publication would be delayed, however, said the as John Francis Bongiovi Jr. in the U.S. state of New Jersey-born Bon Jovi, without a new appointment.

In the case of the charity action “Jersey 4 Jersey” to on 22. April to participate in addition to Bon Jovi, artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, Chris Rock, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Danny DeVito and Whoopi Goldberg, respectively, of home. The donation proceeds will go to relief organization to care for the Needy in the Corona-crisis. The US state of New Jersey, a neighboring state of New York, is affected by the pandemic can also be difficult.

“Bon Jovi: 2020” is the 15. Studio album by the American rock band Bon Jovi, which will have been sold since its founding in 1983, more than 100 million records.

(gi/dpa)