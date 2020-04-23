J. Lo and Alex want to buy a whole Baseball team!

Jennifer Lopez (50) and her fiance Alex Rodriguez (44) are apparently very on the Baseball team New York Mets. The Couple is even doted on the Team, that it now wants to cart one particular step: The singer and former professional athlete play with the thought to buy the Team from the Big Apple. But what is behind this quite expensive project?

As an Insider to TMZ reported, was the purchase of the Mets a pure Business decision. Alex wool, rinse it with his Plan for the Team money in the cash register of the pair. The two already have precise ideas about how it will be after the Deal to proceed. The 44-Year-old wool tend to be for the Motivation of the players responsible and the business part rather other people left. The alleged, at least, the close Confidante of the family. Alex could be familiar with the sports and the needs of the athletes, after all, he is a former professional Baseball.

A little bit of heart and soul is likely to get stuck in to the project. According to the magazine Variety have Alex and his beloved already instructs JPMorgan Chase Bank to collect capital for a possible offer for the New York Mets.

