In the case of Netflix, instead of in the cinema: hot-anticipated Action Blockbuster moves directly to the Streaming service

So Netflix should have already taken the first steps in the production of “Atomic Blonde 2”, while the Deal with the responsible right-holders is still finanlisiert. An official statement from Netflix, there is not currently, however. Accordingly, it is not yet clear whether it is the “Atomic Blonde 2” return with a similar Cast, or David Leitch will be taking the Director’s chair.

In any case, it will still take a while to “Atomic Blonde 2” will appear. If you want to catch up, until then, the first-born, so time. Currently, Atomic Blonde is on Amazon for a few euros digital borrow and buy. It would not be the first Time that Netflix secures one for the theater thought the movie for the own Streaming offerings; already in 2018, the Streaming service surprised in the framework of the Super Bowl with the message, to not have the rights to the third party “Cloverfield”strip acquired, so that the Film came to the cinema.