Impossible 7 could lose out on rotation in Italy

While James Bond: die No time one of the first big Blockbuster was the movie launch was postponed, had to Mission: Impossible 7 as one of the first major Hollywood movies filming break. A return to Venice is now considered shaky candidate.

Returns Mission: Impossible 7 to Venice?

By the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the rotation to work Mission: Impossible 7 in Venice suddenly interrupted. How and when it will go on, is in the film industry as uncertain as in many other. Furthermore, there are travel restrictions and no-Contact orders to ensure that productions are on hold.

According to Variety Tom Cruise hopes currently in June, turning again. So far, that seems unlikely. This case should arrive, but, in fact, could be shooting in Italy lapses.

Alternative: shoot in the autumn of 2020

As it is, think about it currently, if you could move the filming in Venice, and in the autumnshould be focused on the crisis until then, out. Otherwise, you assume that the shooting in Venice can be completely cancelled. The extent to which the Film is affected is not known.

For Mission: Impossible 7to the timely the eighth part should be connected to it, Cruise Rebecca Ferguson standing next to Tom (Doctor Sleep), Simon Pegg (Ready Player One), Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction), Vanessa Kirby (Hobbs & Shaw), Henry Czerny (Ready or Not), Shea Whigham (Joker), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Avengers: Infinity) and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road).

