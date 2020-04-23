“I’m Ready”: Sam Smith and Demi Lovato with new Song

Demi Lovato (27) and Sam Smith (27) to bring out is actually a common Song! Both singers are successful in the music business. While Demi recently, their new song “I Love Me” released, out performed Sam in February, the ballad “To die For”. Now, the Briton and the American are back: Together they release a Single, what their Fans had speculated.

On the InstagramChannels of the two artists has now published a photo that the Song announces. The picture Sam and Demi to see in white track suits. Both brace the hands in the hips, and look into the distance. Around the neck they wear medals. “I’m Ready” you mean the Single, which will be released on Friday. “I’m incredibly happy to publish this song with my great and talented girlfriend”says Sam in the image signature.

Fans of the two had already speculated about whether there would be a collaboration of the two artists. On Twitter, the 27, wrote-Year-old Demi recently: “Are you ready?” the responded with “I’m Ready” (in English: I’m ready), the title of the common song. For the Followers of the two was already clear that the two will work together. “A duet, the world has been waiting for,” wrote one user.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Singer Demi Lovato in October 2018

Getty Images Sam Smith in September 2019 in Los Angeles

Getty Images Singer Demi Lovato

