“If me projects separate from my family, you must be worth it”

As he flew in mid-April to Berlin, in order to make on the red carpet PR for “Meteora World Tour”, the Film on the 26. March will arrive in theaters. Corona made Justin Timberlake’s appearance as an animation star (Mark Forster, the German speaking voice) lends him a dash through the bill. Now you can enjoy the – according to the youth love Britney Spears – “musical genius” with a delay of one month by Streaming. The theme of the movie fits particularly well in today’s time, where the countries in the world despite having to work together of all the opposites in the fight against Covid-19: It’s about Poppy and Branch, the need to combine six Troll tribes, to save them from extinction.

Justin Timberlake, the first part of the film worldwide has grossed over $ 350 million. Why are their trolls in so many countries is a Hit?

Justin Timberlake: We provide three things that are universally popular: inspiring music, hilarious Comedy and a good Message.

Her son Silas is five years old. How he finds his dad as a Troll?

In the first part he didn’t understand me so completely. Until I then, for him, home is always “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is sung. Eventually, it has made him click.

And Silas has since been a music fan?

At least he likes the “Troll World Tour”Soundtrack. He knows the Songs and we have also talked about the content of the film. For me, it is considered to be the father of something Special, part of a movie that gives my child something Important.

Can you remember your own first world tour?

Clear. That was with N’sync and the tour was anything but luxurious! The contract was signed with BMG in Munich. We were all squeezed together in a Van and drove from concert to concert. First Germany, then Austria and then Switzerland. I know that I had claustrophobia and barely could breathe. In a confined space with four other teenagers. It has stunk!

Since then they have been around the world. Which countries do you particularly like?

I’m a real Foodie and rate places according to how much I like the local cuisine. For example, I am a huge Fan of Italian cuisine. Therefore, we have been in the last year in Italy on holiday. I think I’ve eaten for seven days by.

Your Troll has a problem, his feelings. How is that for you?

There are always situations in which you cannot find the right words. Especially in the morning, if I have not yet had my coffee. (laughs) I used to put my emotions into my lyrics. Music is the ideal Medium to describe complex feelings. But as a father and husband, one learns in the course of time, more of his Inner disclose. And I do with a lot of love and Care.

You will be in the next year 40. If you believe your wife Jessica Biel, then you become a “grown up without growing old”. What is fountain your young?

Jessica wanted to say something Nice. There is no secret. My only rule is that I always stay curious and constantly want to learn. I will never look back, but always forward. Because you can’t delete his past, but you can do it in the future, different and better.

What dreams of a man like you who seems to be of a successful career up to a great family to have everything in life?

I am living my dream and look for things that inspire me. I’m very picky. If me projects separate from my family, then you need to be really worth it.

You are since teen times in the spotlight. How hard it is, if you can never go undisturbed in front of the door and constantly by Paparazzi being followed?

I try as well to do it, to protect my privacy and that of my family. I am proud that I remained faithful to me am. I’m still the same guy. I’ve never tried to be the Justin Timberlake, the other in me.

We come to the Golf, where you are also a master in the music. If you would play against President Trump, who would win?

Wow, what a question. (laughs out loud) we’ll never know, because it will never happen!

Trump is said, that he’s cheating.

(with a wink) So that you have your answer.