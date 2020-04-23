Hollywood News: Brad pitt’s relationship with the Kids improved, thanks to Corona

Hollywood 2020: All info and News about your Hollywood stars

23. April

Brad Pitt enjoys Quality Time with his Kids during Corona-quarantine

During the global Corona pandemic, it means: stay home. For Brad Pitt, 56, has a positive impact on his relationship with his six children – which he now sees much more often than before.

The actor and Ex-wife Angelina Jolie adhere strictly to the precautions. Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Knox and Vivienne, both eleven, spend the Corona-quarantine at home – in the sense of Social Distancing. And the result is that you can spend more time with her father. “Brad is his children closer than ever and sees you during the shutdown continue,” reveals an Insider to “Hollywood life”. To all of his children of the “Once Upon a Time”cast member, now have a close relationship. Also the oldest son Maddox, whose relationship to his father was for a fight in 2016 difficult. “Brad loves his children very much and they love him. Yes, there was a time in which things between him and Maddox were tense, but that has improved greatly,” said the source.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Is this your family album

22. April

Why Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are together in quarantine

The quarantine with the Ex and the children to spend for the new partner, certainly not a simple matter, is it? A few weeks ago, Hollywood Star Bruce Willis, 65, and his Ex-wife, Demi Moore, 57, along with their three daughters Tallulah, 26, Scout, 28, and Rumer, 31, because of the corona of a crisis in the voluntary self-isolation, and posted even a fun photo with all the family members in the green-and-white look turned out. Bruce’s wife Emma Heming, 41, showed, meanwhile, is anything other than jealous. But how did it come to this bizarre Situation? Bruce and Demis daughter Scout explains in the Podcast “Dopey”:

“My step-mother would come with my little sisters. But my younger sister does not know yet that you play better with needles – took needles in a Park, tried to put that in your Shoe and stabbed in her foot. So my stepmother had to stay in LA, you to the doctor and wait for the results. My father came here earlier, before the traveling is so difficult. My step-mother stayed with my sisters in LA.”

21. April

The Miley Cyrus criticism of Ex-says-brother-in-law, Chris Hemsworth

Since then, Miley Cyrus, 27, and Liam Hemsworth, 30, announced their marriage after only eight months of failure, has also cooled the relationship with the Hemsworth Clan in General, clearly. After the separation, Liam found shelter with his big brother Chris Hemsworth, 36, and his wife, Elsa Pataky,, 43, living in Australia, and for Miley Cyrus, no warm words left in. Compared to “Radar Online,” said an Insider already: “they are the ones that mend it back together. And they are happy to do anything to protect Liam, including Miley from Liam’s life to stay out of this.” This should not have been taken from the “Wrecking Ball”singer just positive. “Miley was shocked that Chris and Elsa told her clearly, from her brother to stay away.” More Chris criticized his Ex-sister-in-law, indirectly, by in an Interview with “Access” on Liam’s recurring passion for the sport, and the toned body of his brother on the Cover of “Men’s Health” language. In Malibu, where he lived with Miley, he would have had his inner Australians lost. “We got him out of Malibu”, the claim, Chris. However, from the comment to the musician nothing and the message just ignore it. Anyway, you enjoy your current relationship with Cody Simpson, 23. Compared to “Hollywood Life,” said an Insider: “as you are aware of it, but will not react to it. She is no longer with Liam and is happy in her new relationship”.

Miley Cyrus Chris Hemsworth makes her a clear message

20. April

Brad Pitt: At Home Quarantine Date?

Well, what we see there?! Brad Pitt, 56, seems to get the ladies to visit. The “Troy”Star lives in a Gated Community in the suburb of Los Feliz in Los Angeles – means in plain text: Here so everyone just walks in. However, Alia Shawkat, 31, seems to be a really special person in the lives of the screen stars. “Hollywood Life” are images of the actress on the bike on Saturday (18. April) in the VIP residential area show. Obviously they paid Brad Pitt a visit.

Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt like to spend time with each other. The two went together to several concerts, visited art exhibitions and “laugh a lot” with each other, as an Insider to the celebrity Portal to ausplauderte. But: Insider to various US media were unanimous: their relationship is purely Platonic. Brad and Alia are just really good friends, the visit also during the corona of crisis a visit.

Just good friends? With this woman, Brad Pitt spends a lot of time

Drew Barrymore’s daughter shootet your Cover photo

Drew Barrymore’s daughter, 45, Olive proves just seven years, her true Talent as a photographer! For the current issue of the magazine “The Style – The Sunday Times” was actually a large photo shoot with Drew Barrymore planned, however, due to the Corona pandemic could not take place. The daughter of the actress jumped in and the result can be seen.

On Instagram Drew shared pictures from the Shooting with her daughter, and how it came to be. “I Want you to be my photographer? OLIVE: I would be honored to be your photographer. I love to take photos, so Thank you. I: do you Promise not to photograph me from below? OLIVE: Yes. And then you look as if you have a very large chin. I: Oh no, I have to look afraid, as if I have no chin,” says the actress, under your Post. In different places, the two were to shoot the photos, the Olive seems to be fully in your Element. As a professional, you scanned your famous mother.

Pride Drew also presents the result of the Cover shoot: “I hope you like our work. Please read the word out of my heart and the photos of the smallest and most demanding photographers in the world! But she is good!”. Not just is inventive and so Olive was able to show already at the age of seven, what’s in it.