Heidi Klum: Apple cider vinegar as a Beauty miracle for skin, hair & figure

Added to Heidi Klum figure, the radiant complexion and the beautiful mane that we would all like to. Your miracle cure’s for just a few euros in the supermarket.

You don’t believe? But it is so! Supermodel Heidi Klum swears by the effect of Apple cider vinegar. The house medium is a true multi-talent for beauty. Diluted with water or pur it provides for silky hair, falling pounds and younger, radiant skin. Therefore, the natural beauty elixir for the 46-Year-old to the daily Beauty program. And also other Stars are to him to be forfeited, such as Katy Perry, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scarlett Johansson. We will show you how the Beauty-The Wonders Of Apple Cider Vinegar quite simply, your figure, your hair and also your skin can help.





Beauty-the wonders of Apple cider skin vinegar for firmer and more radiant





Photo: iStock/gpointstudio Also the skin with Apple cider vinegar firmer and more radiant.

A RUB after a shower the entire body and face with pure Apple cider vinegar. With the Retraction of the vinegar, the circulation is stimulated, the skin naturally revitalized and streamlined. Since Apple cider vinegar is rich in antioxidants, is, slows down the skin ageing process with regular use. Due to its antibacterial effect helps Apple cider vinegar is also anti-inflammatory and skin blemishes. Because the fruit acid cleans and disinfects the skin and tightens the pores. The result: a uniform and radiant skin.









Add two tablespoons of Apple cider vinegar in half a Liter of warm water. Before you apply the mixture, put a damp towel on your face that you have dipped in warm water. After two to three minutes, your pores should be opened sufficiently. Dip another cotton cloth (e.g. a tea towel) into the vinegar-water mixture and place it on your face.

After five minutes, you can remove the cloth and the face with clean, warm water to rinse. In the end, you RUB the excess skin cells with the still-warm Terry cloth.





Apple cider vinegar makes you skinny





Photo: iStock/voneisen stone Apple vinegar as a true detoxification miracle!

Sour makes you slim! With diluted Apple cider vinegar to boost the metabolism in your body and purify him. Because Apple cider vinegar is a real detoxification panacea is. In addition, it reduces the insidious cravings, because of the sour taste curbs the appetite and makes us feel full longer.





You can drink every Morning before Breakfast one teaspoon of Apple cider vinegar diluted with a glass of water in a train. Heidi Klum swears by it! If you want to intensify the effect, then repeat the Whole process before each main meal. You will notice that you feel faster and satiated longer. And if the mixture is too sour, simply add some honey or cinnamon.





Apple cider vinegar for full, shiny hair





If, with time, the hair is somewhat lighter and duller, can Apple cause vinegar miracle. The acetic acid removes residues of Styling and care products. In addition, the end effect of Apple can be removed by the disinfectant vinegar clogged pores of the scalp of bacteria and fungi. So the hair can grow back!





Mix 30 ml of Apple cider vinegar with 60 ml of lukewarm water. Before you apply the conditioner, wash your hair with caffeine Shampoo, the scalp is well perfused. Then pour the water-Apple cider vinegar mixture over your damp hair and massage gently. Do not wash out – the smell disappears after a few minutes.





Rinsing with Apple cider vinegar can be applied after every hair wash. The Great: the side effect is silky, shiny and much more manageable hair. Note that the frequent use of vinegar rinses can lighten hair.





