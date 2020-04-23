Greta Thunberg: The Virus blue could be a break for the climate crisis

The young climate activist switches from the road to the digital mode. In a Youtube interview, you will exchange with the climate researchers Johan Rockström about Corona and climate crisis. You see Parallel – and, above all, a difference.

Auch for Greta Thunberg, it is not easy. Ironically, in “super year” a breakthrough in climate negotiations should be thwarted by a Virus, the plans of Fridays for the Future. The young climate protection activist, uses the Assembly constraints, for example, to have missed school catch up time, what would be in the liberal Sweden. She fights digital.

On Earth Day, they did this in a Youtube live unlock from the Nobel prize Museum in Stockholm. From Potsdam to their conversation partner was Johan Rockström, the resilience researcher and Director of the Potsdam Institute for climate impact research (PKI), on. The two talked about the Corona and the climate crisis. In particular, they devoted themselves to the question of what the Corona means for the climate crisis. Both of these explain why from your point of view, the Virus could be a blueprint for the climate.

For both crises applies: your individual schedule is difficult to predict. People would notice, therefore, by the Virus, how dependent they are of scientific Expertise – in this case, by virologists. This Faith in the science, so it wants Thunberg, should take the people in the Post-Corona period.

She dreams of corona faster decision-making joy in the fight against man-made climate change. The climate science to show the way out of the crisis, for example by replacing fossil fuels, complains also Rockström, “the findings are clear, and you should follow them”.

In both crises, the world must hold the community together. National responses, Thunberg cites no examples were offered. “We can’t hide in our national problems, we need to think globally,” says the 17-Year-old. The citizens need to push their political decision-makers to social responsibility.

Rockström, who is the model of “planetary boundaries” to be known, adds: no matter where you lived, were people of the “global commons”, the so-called global public goods. In addition to, about peace, security and nature on health and climate include all of this. The Virus spread rapidly around the world, such as the average temperature rises slowly everywhere.

The crucial difference between the two sounds already: It is the perceived urgency, since the two Swedes agree. The Corona of the crisis was a “direct” to the families noticeable. The climate crisis, in contrast, is a “creeping”, the “Disaster points” are often not yet see, but future generations concern, says Rockström.

Of the pandemic, however, could be assumed, the Signal that more people understand the climate crisis as immediately, hoping Greta Thunberg. It is right to put in the Corona-crisis priorities, people live more than economic weights of interests. “This could be to the Mainstream.” Also it encourages you, apparently, that in so short a time the world could fundamentally alter.

The Corona-crisis show also, says Rockström, when the world was stable, functioning of the global economy efficiently and smoothly. It was designed for. “But we may have underestimated external shocks, such as Corona,. It’s more of a shock must be mounted stopper,“ says Rockström. The concerns of the health systems, food supplies, but also the climate. From this direction in the future, more shocks could come. Thunberg agrees with him. The Corona-crisis show: “Our society is sustainable. A Virus is throwing everything on the heap. This is not an opinion, we can see that.“

In the corona-related decline in greenhouse gas emissions, both in Sweden they amount to four per cent, detects Thunberg is by no means something Positive: “You can’t see the reduction as something Good. It is a pandemic and tragedy.“ It is right to focus on crises. Their hope, is clear: soon, more on the climate crisis.