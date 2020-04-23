“Gold mouth is the soul related to Narcissus”

In its application to drama school, he was rejected, meanwhile, Jannis Niewöhner, 27, won many awards on the shelf  from the Bavarian film prize, the Jupiter Award to the Grimme-prize. Also to the European Shooting Star he was awarded five years ago.

Known Niewöhner, the main role of the Gideon de Villiers in the “ruby red”trilogy. It is films like “4 kings”, “youth without God”, “High Society” and “asphalt gorillas” by Detlev Buck followed. In “Jonathan,” he was to see 2016 as a sexy young farmer with a secretly gay father (queer.de reported).

In Narcissus and Goldmund” by Oscar-winner Stefan Ruzowitzky Niewöhner plays on the side of Sabin Tambrea the gold mouth. To home theater Start to the Hermann-Hesse-adaptation among our employees Dieter Oßwald talked with the actor.



The Poster for the Film: “Narcissus and Goldmund” is there since 16. April 2020, as a Video-on-Demand for home cinema

Mr Niewöhner, you have prepared yourself with a visit to the Monastery on the role. How was the experience?

A stay in a Monastery seemed to me to be useful as a preparation for a movie in which a monastery plays this essential role. For myself this place of peace and seclusion was a very special experience that I can recommend to anyone  not forever, but for a week as an intensive experience for all.

How is your Hesse-experiences?

“Narcissus and Goldmund” I read for the first Time at the age of 19 and four years later, then again. To me, this incredibly elementary history enthusiasts with all of these feelings that make up life. As a young person, you feel when you read crazy self reminds and also easy Lust for life. “Narcissus and Goldmund” is something that makes the novel so extraordinary and beautiful.

It was clear from the beginning, who is the narcissist and who is the gold mouth? Or you rolled with Sabin Tambrea it?

No, the roles we have diced! (laughs) I was intended from the beginning as a gold mouth, and quite happy about it. The narcissist as a role is no less intense and exciting. Many readers will see themselves first as a gold mouth, this went on for me as well. Upon closer inspection, the story notes, however, that is also very much the narcissist is plugged in. Ultimately, the two together make up the Whole.

Director Stefan Ruzowitzky said that if Narcissus would allow feelings, he would be probably gay, and, preferably, something with gold the mouth would be. How do you see that?

The way it is. In the case of Hesse, which is described very clearly in the Film is simply told:”I could never love you!”. There is a very clear attraction of Narcissus to Goldmund that exceeds normal friendship, and certainly also includes physical Desire. Gold mouth of the soul related to Narcissus, the person who is closest to him and he feels the most love. For me, it’s not just the people that could have been a girl  what is in the monastery possible.

The story takes place in the middle ages, where you can see the relevance for today?

The actuality lies in the universality. Young people in particular get an incredible drive of this story. Through these two characters, one what life is all about experiences. That it comes to search and incredibly feel like the Search in whatever way that happens.



Scene from “Narcissus and Goldmund” (picture: Sony Pictures)

As a girl-swarm of the “ruby red”trilogy: Is this now more of a Film for guys?

Girls-swarm is learned less than to be in this drawer put in! (laughs) “Narcissus and Goldmund” is a story about friendship and, in this case between guys.

You need quantities of cut to the characters they play?

I believe that such intersections are always present. It belongs to the profession of the actor, to sharpen the Faith that everything is in us. You must step up to these hidden Parts in a search and as far as possible.

At drama school you were rejected once. What were the consequences of this basket for you?

At that time I was only 16 and had me advertised there in order to have a justification from the school to come out. The Frustration after the cancellation didn’t last very long. The drama school would have given me a lot. But the way I have then hammered, gave me very much and feels very right. If you have a clear Vision of what you want to achieve, you are not depending on certain things. A path must not be specified, you can build it himself.

You are about to experience in the directorial debut of Moritz Bleibtreu to. This was a different Turn as a Oscar winner?

No, it was always the same respect. You can find out what titles and prices were not in affect, but simply the Person to know. And so, since Stefan and Moritz, to me, both equally very simple.

How do you choose your films?

To me it is especially important to be able to try new things. It was a different Genre, a different character or even the language, as currently in “Felix Krull”. I’m always curious to learn something New.

You can see the Similarities to Robert Pattinson, who has suffered under his “Twilight”Image and is then aware of the very different roles to play?

There were quite Parallel. Already as we “have turned ruby red”, I was perceived just as a certain type. Accordingly, I held deliberately to roll out, where I could show something else. For myself, it was always clear that this is available. But the others had to discover also. “4 kings” is able to obtain this Image change, then good.

Do you miss the screaming Teens at the Red carpet of the “ruby red”-times?

The large Fan community of the “Ruby” I found a lovely experience. If, in “Narcissus and Goldmund” is no longer squealed a lot on the carpet, missing me but nothing. More important to me, and the viewers of this Film take.

What is the most important quality in your job?

That the Search does not stop. And you do not anlagt to a point where one is satisfied with this.