German with a large Corona-charity concert of Lady Gaga

Kassel/Berlin (dpa) – German musicians in the Corona-benefit concert: The Hessian pop band Milky Chance (“Stolen Dance”) occurs in the case of the international Internet Event for the helpers in times of crisis.

Under the Motto “One World: Together at home” going to the event on Saturday night (19. April) to see live from 2.00 PM in the network, said Universal Music in Berlin on Thursday.

In a Livestream via Youtube and Twitter, the musician, Lady Gaga artists from around the world bring together. In this case, should be called upon to support the solidarity Fund of the world health organization WHO. According to the Universal Milky are a Chance to the two musicians Philipp Dausch and Clemens Rehbein from Kassel, Germany as the only German artist.

Among other musicians such as Taylor Swift, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli and Paul McCartney appear. The concert consists of two Parts: On Saturday (18. April, 20.00 to 02.00), it is as a multi-hour digital Livestream in social media and to see on many Streaming providers, on the night of Sunday as a global TV Show on the net and in the case of television channels like NBC and CBS.

