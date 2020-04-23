Gallery is back to the ice cream parlour | Free press

Zschopau. The easing of the measures against the coronavirus, also dealer in Zschopau offers. Operators of shops that are smaller than 800 square metres may open on Monday. In addition to representatives from the retail trade, for example, Tino Küchler, who may sell it on the market in Janny’s ice cream parlour again, cool Treats is one of them. “We will offer a pick up service,” he explains. In this street there are for the customers is no way to sit down. It’s up to three people in the Store, but to buy ice cream. “The outside will be marked in addition, the waiting lines, the distance to be observed,” adds Küchler.

Although the ice cream parlor was closed since the beginning of the Corona-crisis, there was in the shop Windows during the last weeks of treat – but only for the eye. Finally, were and are exhibited there until the weekend painting by Mike Dorrer. “We wanted to leave our premises unused,” says Küchler, why he supports the Zschopauer hobby artist with a special action, in the case of the ice-cream parlour was to the gallery.

“About this offer and I’m so happy,” says Mike Dorrer, dreaming to earn as a painter for his livelihood. So far, the handling of pencil and brush is only a Hobby for the 43-even if this seems quite professional, what to see in the two Windows on the market. Portraits of Bud Spencer and Charlize Theron hang in there, as well as a large pencil drawing, the Dorrers hometown shows at the time of the middle ages. The Zschopauer coat-of-arms, a knight, and ornaments are incorporated.

In the window next to it is a bit more colourful. Inspired by the works of Claude Monet or Rembrandt make it clear that the painter can also handle the acrylic paints well. “I prefer to draw old pictures,” says Dorrer, the but also with your own designs to demonstrate his creativity.

A friend has designed, a trained bricklayer, even the wall of the House. “With a pond, it’s there in the past has been,” he says. That he was able to expand with the wall painting, his artistic horizon, also shows an old DKW motorcycle in a garden at the Zschopau river. With a grouse-animal-portrait, the trained masons embellished once even a wall in a House in Bavaria, where he worked temporarily. In the meantime, he’s already back in the home. Although he is unemployed, feels Dorrer most at home here, especially since he has more time for Painting. A passion that accompanies him has always been: “As a child, I was either on the soccer field, or I have painted.” In addition to a Sports theme, he preferred to his youth Logos and pictures of Heavy-metal Bands. Other things were important in life, but at some point the Erzgebirger handle to the pencil and brush.

Meanwhile, Mike Dorrer paints prefer landscapes and portraits. Numerous Napping at home in his chamber. Some of them aroused the interest of well-Known, who were in part also self-draw. This encourages the 43-Year-old in his Belief that he can still beat more capital from his artistic skills.

Therefore, he presented himself and his works on the Internet, where Tino Küchler was on the Zschopauer attention. “The application of different techniques allows his works to be lovable pieces,” says the ice-cream parlour-operator, of the diversity of the Hobby-show the pictures in his shop window again and again exchanged, as artist. For walkers, the action commanded by “a great change” in everyday life, and for Mike Dorrer may be a kind of springboard.