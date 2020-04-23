Fundraiser at the Corona-crisis: “Friends”Stars are giving away yourself!

In the 1990s, the Sitcom “Friends gathered” millions of followers all over the world and is venerated until today in many places as a cult series. The cast member Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, the series Stars. With the U.S. launch of the new streaming service HBO Max am 27. May it comes in the context of an hour-long Specials, to a one-time Reunion of the actor. But that’s not enough: the unique relief effort “All In Challenge” can “back up Friends”Fans an exclusive package that includes a “Meet & Greet”, a common coffee drink in the “Central Perk”,the cafe in the series, and a VIP Tour of the Warner Bros. Studios.

In order to participate in the contest, you must Lospakete be purchased, the cost is between 10 and 100 US dollars. The higher the premium paid, the higher the chance of winning. Participation in the lottery is, however, only in the United States.

In addition to the “Friends”Stars many other attractive profits to be made still. This includes a football game against David Beckham in Miami, a guest role in the next Martin Scorsese Film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, or a game of Golf with Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray count. One of the most curious Raffles have “thought of Wolverine” Hugh Jackman and “Deadpool,” Ryan Reynolds: The two Hollywood Stars promise the winner to come to his home and there, together with his children, a lemonade Stand, to build and to operate.

So far, with revenue of about 16 millions of US were made in the “All In Challenge” dollars. With the money the Initiative was supported by various Board organization in the United States, the goal is “to eliminate food scarcity in these uncertain times,” and to supply all that were hit hard by the crisis, with food.