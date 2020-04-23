Fridays for Future: So, Greta Thunberg fights, in spite of Corona more

Berlin.

Mass demonstrations for climate protection do not go with Corona. The activists of the Fridays for the Future must therefore be creative.

The anger about the climate crisis, gathers in a cardboard box behind the cash registers of whole foods market in Berlin-Mitte. “Act now” is written in green color on the outside of the carton, “this Is now”. A dozen signs waiting for his use. “Bike” is a, “climate – to be more hopeless than my math Abi” on another.





In many places in Berlin, such boxes in the last few days, on Friday, the posters will be distributed in the city. It Offline traces of the The environmental movement of the Fridays for Future in times, where a Protest takes place primarily online.

Against the Background of the pandemic, the climate of protest has to be creative. Actually, this Friday should be a global day of the strike, the protector of the climate of Fridays for the Future, as it was in 2019, in September and November. But mass demonstrations are currently taboo. The Protest goes on, especially online: #Power strike for the climate the buzzword.

Speeches and music that would otherwise be in front of Thousands of people, instead, want to be in a live stream on the net. On a strike card can register all the mitstreiken want. The Germany map on the Homepage is covered with green dots. This includes actions such as the come up with the signs.

Fridays for the Future, listen to a scientist and say: keep your distance

That mass demonstrations would be as in the past, now is irresponsible, experts agree. The consistent orientation to the science, which demands the FFF in the climate crisis, is finally here. And the science says: keep your distance. Greta Thunberg, the founder of the movement, demonstrating, therefore, have for a Long time out there, but posting every week a picture, and then staying home with a sign with the school strike Slogan in the camera.

Luisa Neubauer, one of the most famous German faces from FFF on Instagram with a black face mask out of organic hemp. But so far, the resonance behavior. Online strikes be an “insufficient temporary,” admits Neubauer.

To strike only online, not from the rich, says Carla Reemtsma of Fridays for the Future of Germany, “because it often remains in its bubble hang”. Many local groups have decided to protest otherwise. On the road, but without the crowds. “It is important to show that we are still there. Also for the people who were in the past in strikes, and now ask how it goes.“

The message: the Fridays for the Future there is still

The message of the power of the strikes is, therefore, mainly: there is a crisis, and Fridays for Future as well. “We need to be able to handle two crises at the same time,” said Thunberg on Wednesday in an online conversation with the Potsdam climate researcher Johan Rockström. Unlike Corona, the will Climate crisis not as a direct threat to understand: “The climate crisis is also a direct threat, with consequences for us and for people in other Parts of the world,” said Thunberg.

The Virus, at least in Central Europe, which is much more immediate than the effects of the earth rhitzung, has displaced climate protection as well as of the political Agenda as all the other topics. But the climate movement and the students stood in front of Corona in front of a strategic Dilemma.

2019 Fridays for the Future, had brought the world millions on the road, in Germany alone, 1.4 million people demonstrated in the largest air strike in September. The media attention was huge, the pupils had the support of scientists, Celebrities, and also from the policy. The answer is that the climate package of the Federal governmentwas perceived as a slap in the face.

Fridays for the Future, want to have a say in how the money is distributed

Thereafter, the demonstrations were small, many of the local groups went on strike on a weekly basis. The frustration was palpable. “The movement had reached a point where you with the largest protests in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany on the legs had set, consistent policy measures, but failed to materialize,” says Simon Teune from the Institute for Protest and movement research. “The challenge, as you can carry the desire to Change was already in front of Corona in there.”

In the movement you want to make this challenge. Energy and Motivation are high, said Carla Reemtsma our editorial staff. The activists want to have a say when it comes to the time to Corona: “It is precisely is the future of our society, and we must be a voice.”

Specifically, the hot: economic stimulus programmes, which now would have to be linked to social and environmental conditions, explains the student. “Corporations, which helped, must commit themselves clearly to do their part to comply with the 1.5-degree goal.” Because even if the pandemic to be over, the climate crisis will still be there.







