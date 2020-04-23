“Free ESC”: All the info for the Song-Contest replacement show

© ProSieben/Martin Ehleben/Benedikt Müller

Due to the Corona pandemic, the Eurovision Song Contest had to be cancelled this year. With a “Free” press ESC to start ProSieben now, however, a replacement show for the music event.

There are now already first Details about the programme. We have summarized the most important information.

“Free ESC”: how it works’

Moderated the Show Conchita Wurst and Steven Gätjen. “Conchita and Steven are the perfect choice for a great musical evening. Conchita wowed millions of people with its ESC-appearance and won the Contest. Nobody is better for this European musical thought. Steven is on the big Galas around the world and the perfect host with outstanding Live experience”, said ProSieben-Chef Daniel rose a man in an official press release. In addition, several prominent artists from different countries of the singing competition, the on 16. May will be broadcast at 20:15to. In a Studio in Cologne to give a Live Performance and fight for your country to the victory. At the end of the broadcast, the audience is finally in the series. Because only the viewers decide with your awarding of points finally, victory and defeat. How exactly the scoring will take place, is not yet known.

Stefan Raab occur even?

As The producers of the show presenter Stefan Raab is of course also on Board. Many ESC fans lots of questions now whether he takes himself to the singing competition. Because already In 1998 and 2000 occurred Raab in the Eurovision Song Contest for Germany. The Moderator expressed so far, however, to the singing of his Fans.