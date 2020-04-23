Fraud with crypto currency and fake Beyoncé Tickets: Despite a criminal record to the clerkship of the main complains is – now suspect – Berlin

The allegations, the charges state attorney Alyosha leather, are noteworthy, but not spectacular: fraud, forgery, commercial trade in doping products, a total of more than 200 acts.

The peculiarity of this procedure is due to begin on Thursday the land court makes a different point: The main defendant, a former law student, had complained in July of 2019 before the higher administrative court (OVG) successfully to a legal traineeship in Berlin, the legal preparation service. Although he had a youth sentence of four years in prison behind, convicted of fraud in a total of 314 cases.

The Berlin court of appeal had previously rejected his application, the higher administrative court (OVG) upheld this decision. As OVG published in November 2019 in its decision, was the former Student, however, already in three weeks in detention. The court knew nothing of it. The daily mirror had reported in February about the case.

Fraud with crypto-currency

In the justice area, the decision caused quite a stir. Now the nature of the allegations will be repeated. The Ex-law student as the main perpetrator and a co-accused to have committed fraud, the investigation led the Department of cyber crime of the Prosecutor’s office.

The defendants are said to have settled on a POS Terminal, a credit Card company Transfers. POS stands for “Point of Sale” and such a Terminal is used for cashless payment in shops. You can use credit cards as well as debit cards. The defendants are said to have rented a POS Terminal and money derived from fraud, to their own accounts have been transferred. The accounts they had opened under an alias name.

So they could not be determined on the location, the POS Terminal indicating, you should have the controls with a special program bypassed. Money flowed in the Form of crypto-currency. So you can understand the flow of money difficult.

The credit cards and the account-opening documents to the defendants through a complicated confusion to incorrect addresses have to be sent. Also, the names of the recipients are said to have been forged.

Ultimately, all documents are to be landed in a DHL Station in the Post office personally to pick up. However, the Station video was monitored. The police could ultimately make thanks to the support of DHL, a photo of the man who picked up the documents.

It should have been the main defendants acted. Through further investigation, which is a crucial factor in a car together, this is seen in the photo, the investigators on the name of a Suspect, to be specific: also this is the Ex-law students.

Through his Surveillance, the police discovered another Suspect, the man who is now accused of also. The Two should have used the account for further actions, and, among other things, in a big way anabolic steroids sold.

Fake concert tickets for Beyoncé

But also suspected of fraud on an Ebay sales platform, the state Prosecutor accuses the defendant. In advance you should have, among other things, vacuum cleaners and drilling machines sold. Also, fake concert tickets, for example Tickets for Schlager singer Roland Kaiser, the Rapper Eminem or the pop star Beyoncé, you should have sold. They should also have with fake Bafög applications trying to get money. Unsuccessful, however.

The defendants sit for 24. October in custody. The former law student was arrested in Berlin, provisionally arrest, his co-accused in Bremen. The main accused, because the prosecution is sure to have led a double life. Because he worked prior to his arrest in a large law firm – as a research assistant. Was used in the Compliance Department, the area that is for ethical Standards. The certificate of good conduct, which he submitted to the firm at the time of his application, to have been forged.