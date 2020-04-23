Fountains of Wayne and Sharon Van Etten in honor of deceased Adam Schlesinger

To be performed in honor of their deceased band member Adam Schlesinger Fountains Of Wayne, for the first Time in seven years. They were assisted by Sharon van Etten.

After the death of her former band member Adam Schlesinger’s, have Fountains of Wayne on 22. April 2020 for the first Time in seven years for a joint Performance hit – even if only online. Together with Sharon Van Etten on the Bass and microphone, the musicians of “Hackensack gifts” from their 2003 Album WELCOME INTERSTATE MANAGERS the Best.

“This is for Adam, his parents, his children, and New Jersey,” announced lead singer Chris Collingwood to the Song and bowed in front of his longtime friend, the on 2. April 2020 at the age of 52 years from the effects of a Coronavirus infection died.

Under the Motto of “Jersey 4 Jersey” occurred last Wednesday in addition to Fountains of Wayne and Sharon Van Etten also more prominent citizens of the state of New Jersey in front of their Webcams in order to collect money for the “New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund”. As a Headliner of the event, Bruce Springsteen, supported by his wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa acted.

The SZA and Halsey came with their Songs of “20 Something” and “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” for the good purpose, in front of the camera.

