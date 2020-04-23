Film with “Jessie”Star Peyton List, only available online

“Valley Girl” is the new Film starring Peyton List, known from the series “Jessie”. Actually, he should be in the USA on 08. May come in the cinemas, but due to the Coronavirus that now remains. Instead, it immediately gives a digital publication. Details here.

New movie “Valley Girl” with Peyton List, due to the Corona to the cinema

“Jessie”Star Peyton List as a girl in the ‘ 80s? The would have been Fans certainly like on the big screen. On 08. In may, it would have been in the United States, to the extent that, because then it should “Valley Girl” in the cinemas come. Now, however, it was known that the Film will immediately be released digitally on the same date. The reason for this is, of course, Coronavirus Pandemicby the cinemas continue to remain closed. The actress is seen therein as a Cheerleader. With some of the other more or less well-known Stars are. The main role of Julie plays Jessica Rotheknown from “La La Land”. She falls in love with the Film in a Punk rockerplayed by Josh Whitehousenext to Vanessa Hudgens in “The Knight Before Christmas” to see was. Julie dares to take the relationship to the boy from another world and must the world your own and your values behind the questions. To see Further, it is also Chloe Bennett, mainly through the series “Marvel’s Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.” is known for.

“Valley Girl” with Peyton List, is a Remake of an 80s classic

“Valley Girl” with Peyton List is not the only Film that is currently affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. This is by the way a Remake. The Original already came in 1983 in the cinemas. The main roles played at that time Deborah Foremann and Nicolas Cage. The Story has not changed for the new Film, as well as the Setting in the 80s. The Film by Director Martha Coolidge is regarded as a classic and was, at the time, because of its great history as a “little treasure” referred to. No wonder he is now regarded as a classic, and a Remake has received.

