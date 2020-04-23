Film – Great film of the fair Comic-Con in San Diego for 2020 cancelled – culture

Los Angeles (dpa) – The big Comic-Con show in San Diego, California, with over a hundred thousand visitors, the Stars of Hollywood to introduce new movies, is cancelled for 2020.

Because of the Coronavirus crisis, the Comic-Con of the event for the first Time in its 50-year history, informed the organizers. The multi-day Meeting was planned for the end of July. The fair will now take place again until 2021, it said.

In the past year, Stars such as Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Jessica Chastain at the spectacle had been through. 1970 in San Diego, founded in, is the Comic-Con as the mother of all Comic Conventions. Comic book and Fantasy Fans get together with the creators and cast of famous characters. Studios with trailers and discussion rounds insights into their projects.