Fast, brutal and free of charge: New Action series with Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth now on Quibi stream – series News

The most recent adaptation of Richard Connells short story “Most Dangerous Game” is a breathless chase through Detroit – with the big names, the hunt on the small screen. Because the Quibi-series you can just over the phone!

Quibi

Quibi is the new Streaming platform, which is just 90 (!) Days free can test, and running exclusively on the Smartphone. Yes, because you can feel already, like Roger Murtaugh in “Lethal Weapon” (and “too old for this Shit”). Who wants to the novel concept of the most recent star on the Streaming sky, with its “Mini-series”, whose episodes run for a maximum of ten minutes and a day to appear, but let’s give a Chance to get to the Start with a real classic in a new guise.

Cost, program & more: The you have to on Quibi know

Richard Connell’s “The Most Dangerous Game” has been picked up since the 30s again and again on film – among others, John Woo’s action movie “Hard target” with Jean-Claude van Damme, or more recently in the controversial scandal-horror film “The Hunt”, of the now but not in the cinema, but on 14. In may 2020, appears directly as a Video-on-Demand in Germany. With “Most Dangerous Game” now, but once Quibi, the story took a new turn…

That’s in “Most Dangerous Game”

Dodge Maynard (Liam Hemsworth) is terminally ill, so not much time left for him to give his wife, Val (Sarah Gadon) and their unborn child a light-hearted future – and his family-at least financially secure.

Just the offer of the shady Miles Sellers (Christoph Waltz) comes there. The offers Dodge, to be a part of the game, in the battle Killer tried to make a hunt on him. Every hour he survives, is money on an account, from which his family could live after his death locker…

Great cinema on the small screen?

We have seen 15 episodes (the first season) of “Most Dangerous Game” already, and find: The visually lavishly produced Action-Thriller would at least have a big screen, if not, the screen deserves. Whether you want a day really only see a few minutes of the movie-long chase, or perhaps you prefer to wait to see the whole thing in one go, is up to you. Since “Most Dangerous Game” with episode 15, but arrived at his (quite open) at the end, not have to wait for the viewers day-to-day, to see how it goes. The story is complete – at least for the time being.

The appetizers way to Consume a “film” you get used to, however, is relatively fast because the episodes are not even about each by long opening and closing credits ripped apart. While “Most Dangerous Game” but also brutal and quite strong Fights, however, it is a shame that these spectacular, often stylish images are Packed in the Smartphone context. This feels kind of like a ride in a Ferrari, in which one remains always in first gear.

The content of the Whole is, despite the one or other twist is fairly predictable, it holds a but, nevertheless, quite good with the rod. This is due to an, as always, sovereign Christoph Waltz as the sinister puppet masters as well as Liam Hemsworth, who does his usual solid. Also a Highlight: the up to now rather unknown, Chris Webster, shines as a stylish Psychopath.

In addition, on Quibi: Anna Kendrick, sex dolls and more

In addition to the Drama “Survive” with “Game Of Thrones”-Star Sophie Turner, or the Thriller “The Stranger” (with Dane DeHaan and Maika Monroe) can you see on Quibi also how actor Idris Elba in a racing duel with PS legend Ken Block suggests so – as you can see, big names, it lacks the new Streaming Service.

Since yesterday you can get in there and by the way, the first episode of the series “Dummy” view, in which Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect”) becomes friends with the sex doll of your friend and is really in the mood for adventure. And Sex.

A disadvantage of the new Streaming provider, especially Synchro-Fans, however, should be aware of: Quibi is currently only available in English (with English subtitles) available.

