Emma Amour don’t know exactly if she wants a relationship or not

Emma Amour

Okay, you might have all of the rights and relationships are not for me

Maybe it is on Lockdown, but maybe just to me. You must now be strong, dear mommy: I don’t know if I’m made for a relationship. Sorry, gäll.

Where not to start, if I know myself, where my head is? Because actually, everything is good. I have a great boyfriend, wonderful Friends, all Apps, with all I love and call miss, video.

I also eat ice Cream, chocolate and Yes, even alcohol at home. Just. Corona-insulation or not: It is good for me. It is good for us.

And yet, this Monster in my heart is there. And in my head. A little devil on the left shoulder. A demon who is running around me and my tongue sticks out. I’m trying to understand what he wants to say to me, what whispers to me Tüüfeli into the ear.

I can, however, define the whole. Let alone understand. Or to understand.

But the fact is that, for Me, is to Break out. From the insulation. And tammisiechnamal – out of the relationship.

The Cyclops has done nothing wrong. It sucks even above average a little.

To me the pure Suff-SMS-Sandro-Sex is missing!

I think more and more often to a drunken stupor-SMS-Sandro. I’m not talking here of romantic thoughts. I long much more to have Sex with him. In the middle of the night. Somewhere. He, I, no clothes. Pure Passion.

In addition, the Flirt is missing me. On the road. On Tinder. At the Migros cash register.

To me, the excitement is missing. The exciting news on my phone. Don’t know if the latest Match is a Zonk or a Jackpot.

I miss first kisses. The excitement before a first date. First Touches. The to Explore. Smell, taste, feel. Be excited.

To lack all of the I myself. Am may be a selfish woman. Or I was just very long a Single. And I have trouble with the sudden togetherness. The retracts in these times of so much more.

But I long for a whole week for me alone. Not that I can’t have the now, the Cyclops of freedom itself is love. But it is different, when I know that somebody’s still out there, waiting somehow. And expected.

Ohä! We are in agreement! Luckily! Or Bad Luck?

I want the old girl-series of bingen. Wants to walk alone through the city. Want to make phone calls whole nights long with Cleo and Sophie. Want me to contact old acquaintances.

So I me after all the use, so much so it breaks my heart that I exactly do this. It breaks my heart and it breaks the Cyclops heart. We talk a long time about it.

And the longer we talk, the more honest we are. He is (still) not where I am right now. But he also longs for his old life. He also is currently thinking often to the woman that had him twisted in front of my head. And he also knows the feeling of Tight, when we are together.

We are in all matters agree. At its best, we find it, how and that we can talk openly with each other. We agree that we are a tremendously good Team. We just don’t know both degrees, whether it will be enough for a long-term relationship.

We want to find out and not just give up. We decide that we allow ourselves to be shoo time and space. Each in and of itself. We always speak up if we feel like it. And then, in a week or two, we draw up a balance sheet.

We have to say goodbye forever long Knut accordingly. Then we just stand and hug us. He smells so good. So familiar. It feels nice.

Then we let go. I shut his apartment door behind me.

I’m on the road, buckle my bike and ride to me. Between the houses, blue sky and blooming, I feel clear on the one hand, to several meadows and on the other hand, very caught up in my own Thoughts merry-go-round is spinning so fast that I get dizzy.

Well, friends, now what?

A small bet maybe?

Which comments will prevail?

A. I KNEW EXACTLY EMMA, NO RELATIONSHIPS CAN be EASY!!!!

B. grow up, will you, ey!

C. Cool, finally/hopefully soon again Sex adventure!

I put a 50 trim on A!

Adieu,

PS: can’t bake I still. These 23 people are not.

Corona-Quarantine-Cuisine – Emily’s Apple Crumble Video: watson/emily engkent, linda beciri

image: watson

