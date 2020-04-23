Demi Lovato soon gets a marriage proposal from your Max?

It is already getting serious between Demi Lovato (27) and Max Ehrich (28)? As the “I Love Me”singer was commented on at the beginning of March, a Video of the singer with heart, and to see then in one of his Social Media Clips, over cooked the rumours about a love relationship, really. The alleged Lovers have not confirmed your Liaison yet, officially – but the news is circulating now that Max the singer could possibly make a request!

As an Insider to Us Weekly ausplauderte, to forge the actor is already very accurate plans for the future: “Max plans Demi to make a marriage proposal, ( … ), and their families would be surprised by the proposal. You think you make a great Couple.” However, there seems to be in the environment of the two about this disagreement, because another Insider denied wedding plans: Demi and Max to currently spend a lot of time together, but they were still too long, and would approach even further.

Whether Demis good friend Sam Smith (27) know a little bit more? He was also the one who admitted in an Interview that Demi was very happy and he got to know Max already. What is the did not want to comment on the nature of the connection between the two says of the singer but.

Display

Instagram / ddlovato Demi Lovato in April 2020

Display

Instagram / maxehrich Max Ehrich, Actor

Display

Getty Images Demi Lovato, singer and actress

Vote View result



Tips for celebrity flash? Simply E-Mail to: tipps@promiflash.de