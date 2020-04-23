Delayed? Spider-Man 3 brings The Avengers-camera man

++ Update from 22.04.2020: Now is also Tom Holland not sure if it’s the Spider-Man 3-Rotation starting in July, will remain, as he admitted on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Whether this Film or the UnchartedFilm (at the last Moment slowed down), I will be first rotated, to know he’s not exactly. But both films – Spider-Man 3 and Uncharted are made, insured Holland. Both are very strong and the scripts are fantastic.

++ Update from 02.04.2020: Tom Holland is, perhaps, that Spider-Man 3 July is rotated, but a new report by the British Film Institute claiming something else. There are a few of the blockbusters to be listed productions, the need to pause because of the Corona-pandemic – including “a still title-less Spider-Man-Sequel”…

++ News from the 01.04.2020: Whether he will ever make it, Nathan Drake in the UnchartedTo play movie, to the recent shift back a little uncertain. But Tom Holland will certainly play again, Spider-Man, and, while still in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! In July in Atlanta, the first flap, he confirmed by himself, whereas the Corona-crisis, could the Plan still to cross. At the same time Holland also confirmed the return of Zendaya as MJ.

Another returnee is a Director Jon Wattsand his cinematographer is Seamus McGarvey, the MCU is also not strange, for he was the camera man Marvel’s The Avengers and in the Post-Credit scene of the first Thor. A long time ago… So that is changed by on this Post more cheerful, because so far, each MCU hadSpider-ManFilm another camera man. In the case of Spider-Man – Homecoming when it was Salvatore Totino, Spider-Man – Far from Home then Matthew J. Lloyd. For his third Solo adventure Spidey on to 15. July 2021 to the movies swing.