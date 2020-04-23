Cultural tips for the Corona times: to recommend to The Tiny Desk for the Home Concerts of the transmitter NPR – culture

The soul singer Tarriona “Tank” Ball improvised in the Tiny Desk, Home Concerts from NPR on your Sofa at home on the topic of Social… Photo: Imago/Zuma Press

Monday, 30. March

Pop-Tip

The Tiny Desk Concerts of the US radio network NPR hundreds of them are available on Youtube – are a great Format. Newcomers or international stars such as Adele, Coldplay and Taylor Swift to enter in the untidy office of a radio presenter in front of a few enthusiastic spectators, a good quarter of an hour sample of their skills. Since even this intimate concert situation in Corona is not possible, there is now the Tiny Desk Home Concerts. In the latest of the famous soul singer is sitting Tarriona “Tank” Ball (the Tiny-Desk-appearance of your Band Tank and The Bangas of 2017 is a Highlight of the series) on the couch at home and improvised electronic Sounds from the Tablet to the subject of Social Distancing. Very charming. (www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvQnLyjDuEg)

(www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvQnLyjDuEg)



Satire-Tip

The author, slam poet, multi function satirist, Berlin exile-East Westphalian and head of the Satyr-publishing Volker Surmann of the reads a half-hour from his texts, at the invitation Lektora-Verlag. His last book is Satyr “just people. Beautiful ashamed for all“ appeared. The former house of the author of the porcupines, of the reported on a farm in the Teutoburg forest, grew up and made there at the age of Seven instead of roll to the typewriter tapping in the three and a half finger search system on it, is wearing, among other things, his infamous “Is the Penis!”-Text. And he promises a new “Tool” Corona-Self-Diagnosis. From 20 o’clock, also on Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/899134123871447/

Classic Tip

The Bavarian State Opera once again invites you to LiveMonday concert in the empty hall. Unfortunately, the previously announced appearance by Jonas Kaufmann is eliminated, he is easy to catch a cold. Instead, the soprano sings Adela Zaharina Arias by Bellini, Gounod and Puccini. Subsequently, the star violinist plays Julia Fischerincluding Edward Grieg’s c minor violin Sonata, op .45 No. 3. As last week, members of the Bavarian state ballet and the state orchestra are also, with solos from “the Nutcracker”, a guaranteed corona risk-free Pas-de-Deux with doll from Roland Petit’s “Coppélia”choreography, and a Sonata for two violins by Eugène Ysaÿe. From 20.15 clock on www.staatsoper.de.

PS: by the Way, the Berliner Philharmoniker have the activation of your Digital Concert Hall about the end of March, in addition to extended! Here’s the Top Ten of the colleagues Frederik Hanssen of the Online concert library.

Art Tip

Are you one of those who had actually studied from time to time like a bit of art history? The Frankfurt’s Städel Museum to helps online, with a Digital course on the art from 1750 to the present. Short with e-mail address and password register and away you go. The actor Sebastian Blomberg plays the slightly ironic lecturers, tells in “module 1” first, that the average length of stay of Museum guests, is in front of a picture of eleven seconds, and invites you to the serene school of perception. Image number One: Johann Heinrich Wilhelm Tischbeins famous “Goethe in the Campagna”-portrait. The page works great, can learn, the Berlin State museums really what is at the other Videos, and Podcasts. Anyone who wants to, is busy days. But attention, there is homework! (onlinekursmoderne.staedelmuseum.de)

