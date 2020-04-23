Cultural tips for the Corona times: Also in the quote: “The Caucasian chalk circle” at the Berliner Ensemble. Or you have to invent a lying story! Culture

In the Caucasian chalk circle: (from left), Peter Luppa, Veit Schubert, Stefanie Reinsperger as Grusche and Tilo Nest. Photo: Imago/Martin Müller

Theatre-Tip

On to the The Berliner Ensemble. Each week, the theatre on the Schiffbauerdamm staging records online, always starting on a Friday night. Fresh on sale: Michael Thalheimers Inszenierung von “The Caucasian chalk circle“. “Hard, but ugly,” wrote Rüdiger Schaper in the “daily mirror” to Premiere in 2017 – in time for the folk stage had been occupied. To a lot of roar, said Schaper: “Stefanie purely spergers acting force of Nature would be sufficient to shake the full house. Why always this aggressive volume?“ Nevertheless, “The Grusche of Reinsperger touched deep, if give up the beloved man, to save the child. The singer/narrator of Ingo Hülsmann is not brilliant, if he losorgelt. Just as Tilo Nest: judge Azdak is a horror clown, the man is listening, if he lowers the voice.“ (www.berliner-ensemble.de)

Performance Tip

Loneliness, or new to each other? The performance collective, with the very appropriate name of “Hysterical Globus sensation” wanted this week in Berlin Ballhaus Ost with the piece “At the sight of the big Bang“ Premiere celebrate. The basic idea of the piece reads as involuntarily as diagonally up to date: “a Radical retreat into solitude is our response to the dire political circumstances that surround us.” Now there is instead a Live-to perform insight into the rehearsal process “,” – said in the message, is the collective “all of a sudden in the Edward Hopper’s paintings, to which samples sometimes had remembered”. There is A room for going to the previous churches, such as Virginia Woolf’s “alone,” or Sandra Bullock alone in space in “Gravity”. Then can be discussed. Start at 20 o’clock on www.twitch.tv/hysterischesglobusgefuehl.

Opera Tip 1

Hello, why in the afternoon? Opera is not nice, when it is dark outside? No matter, on the Online game plan the Deutsche Oper Berlin legendary staging of Erich Wolfgang Korngold is today at 15 PM, Götz Friedrich “The dead city” 1983. With Karan Armstrong and James King, on the console Heinrich Hollreiser is. “A music that sounds as if would have transformed the stucco facades of Vienna’s Ringstrasse, in sounds,” wrote the colleague Frederik Hanssen once about the work. “Absolutely magnificent, and absolutely useless, the tinkle of this score is–, and therefore a big pleasure for all Fans of the beautiful appearance, the elegant and CFO and took hold of the effect.” With an introduction by Götz Friedrich himself: (www.deutscheoperberlin.de)

Opera Tip 2

Spoilt for choice for Opera lovers: In Malta-holiday two years ago, the historic national theatre in Valletta, one of the oldest theatres in Europe, was closed due to a child’s Castings. Now, we are still coming in, although only virtually, but free. 16: 30 at the Teatru Manoel shows on his Facebook-page of Mozart’s comic Opera “The marriage of Figaro,” a production by 2017. Directed by Jack Furness, Philip Walsh conducts: bit.ly/3btfDck.

Hands-On Tip

The Lie Museum in Radebeul celebrating its 30. Birthday and loads in the run-up to the 1. In April, the international world lügentag, to participate in the exhibition “Tell me about the lies”. The lie can be a short story, a (Smartphone)photo, or a drawing, it should fit on one A4 page (minimum font size 11, margins at least 1.5 cm) and as a PDF at info@lie Museum be sent. The submitted contributions will be presented on the Museum website and in the social networks and analog as a Loose-leaf collection around the Inn Serkowitz hung up. With a safety distance, of course. (www.luegenmuseum.de)

(Compilation: chp)