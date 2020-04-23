Coronavirus-live Ticker: +++ 03:53 G20 group wants to provide support for the trade +++

The G20 working group on trade and investment deals in a virtual session with measures to mitigate the economic impact of the restrictions as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. In particular, with a view to trade, investment and global supply chains, a strengthening of the international investments would be discussed, in order to accelerate the economic recovery and the supply chain for vital medical supplies and equipment to ensure, the informal consortium of 19 industrial and emerging countries, as well as the European Union.

+++ 03:12 Trump under Suspension features-available +++

U.S. President Donald Trump under the announced available signed for the temporary suspension of immigration in the United States. The Trump says. The US President justified the step, again, Jobs, and medical resources should be preserved in the face of the Corona-crisis for Americans. “We want to take care of our citizens – we have to.”

+++ 02:38 Söder for an extended amount of VAT would have liked a reduction in +++

CSU leader Markus Söder would have wished, that the gastronomy would be longer than a year, been in the VAT is relieved. “It was to drill a thick Board, and there were some hard chunks,” he says. Nevertheless, he was following the course of the negotiations satisfied. “We were Convinced from the beginning that the VAT is the right way, because it is an incentive system, because the System is a start,” emphasizes Söder. In sum, the tax cut would mean a relief of four billion euros.

+++ 02:01 Daimler profit reports slump of 78 per cent +++

The German car maker Daimler have to correct as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic in its forecasts for the year downwards. The company shall submit a provisional earnings before interest and taxes for the first quarter fell 78 percent to 617 million euros. Due to the ongoing Corona-crisis, Daimler is further of the opinion that the original forecast for the year 2020, is no longer tenable.

+++ 01:224 Müller calls for billions in aid for developing countries +++

Development Minister Gerd Müller calls for further three billion euros from the Federal budget to the Corona control in the third world. The previously planned emergency programme from the development budget for more than a billion euros “is not alone sufficient to respond to the global crisis,” said the CSU politician of the Newspapers of the “Funke MEDIENGRUPPE”. There is “a further immediate needs of three billion euros for emergency aid to basic services,” particularly in Refugee areas. This means he had registered for the supplementary budget for 2020.

The pandemic is evolving to a global health, nutrition and economic crisis also warns in the immediate neighbourhood of the European Union, Müller. “We must prevent first, hospitals and entire States to collapse. The consequences would be dramatic: famine, unrest and in the end, uncontrollable Refugee flows.”

+++ 01:13 Big coalition wants to reduce VAT for hospitality +++

The Corona-crisis particularly affected the restaurant industry is to pay for food temporarily, only 7 instead of 19 percent VAT. The peaks of Union and SPD will agree at their Meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

+++ 01:01 the International air transport breaks 2020, two-thirds of a +++

The international passenger traffic could decline, until September 2020 up to 1.2 billion travelers, says the aviation authority of the United Nations (ICAO) relying on forecasts. This would correspond to a decline of two thirds in the first three quarters, according to the ICAO. As a result of the outbreak of the pandemic, the worldwide air traffic is nearly at a standstill, travel restrictions and decreased demand have let the market break in.

+++ 00:47 the Union and the SPD agree on the higher short-time work +++

The Federal government wants to lift due to the Corona-crisis, short-time working money. The peaks of Union and SPD will agree at their Meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel, as the German press Agency from participants in circles, has know.

+++ 00:33 VW US production moves to the beginning of may up +++

Volkswagen wants to. due to the corona crisis interrupted production in the US plant in Chattanooga from 3 May step way up. The Wolfsburg-based car maker tells.

+++ 00:11 bakers Association warns of bankruptcy wave +++

More than 80 percent of the 10,500 Baker in Germany to complain, apparently, about heavy losses. “Many have to close your Cafe and snack area, up to 70 percent off breaks on sales,” says the President of the Central Association of German bakers (ZDB), Michael Wippler, the “image”. “This is an important leg to stand on.” In addition, the vast majority of special orders for family celebrations had been cancelled””. “The catering is contracted by 90 percent”. These transactions were not more catching up to do. The Association warns, therefore, against a Severance and broke the shaft and calls for a rescue package for the industry.

+++ 23:51 Boeing wants to swipe ten percent of its Places in civil division +++

Boeing wants to reduce in the United States, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic ten percent of its Points in the passenger plane segment. Affected up to 7000 employees in the production of the models 787, 777 and 737-Max, could be the news Agency AFP reports citing Insider. Boeing was already before the pandemic because of the problems with the 737-Max in a serious crisis. The group employs in the state of Washington on the North West coast of the United States, where most of its aircraft will be assembled, 70,000 people.

+++ 23:29 panic selling cost of hedge-Fund billions in capital +++

The panic sales by investors in the first quarter, have also made the hedge Fund industry. By the end of March of 33 billion dollars had been deducted, according to the research group Hedge Fund Research (HFR). This corresponds to about one percent of the total capital. Assets under management fell to 2.96 trillion dollars, and for the first time since 2016 under three trillion. HFR President Kenneth Heinz describes “indiscriminate sales” in the light of the Corona-crisis.

+++ 22:56 ECB will accept junk bonds as collateral +++

The European Central Bank (ECB) will take due to the Coronavirus-crisis support measures for money houses on the way. The governing Council of the ECB decides to loosen the rules for collateral, the need to make money houses for the preservation of Central Bank credits, again. For a certain period of time, the ECB will now accept securities as collateral, which will be downgraded by the rating agencies in the Wake of the Corona-crisis to junk status down as you telling. With this step, the Central Bank wants to make sure that it comes in the Wake of the crisis to a credit crunch.

+++ 22:23 Swedish Prime Minister Löfven: “the danger is not over yet” +++

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven calls the citizens to behave responsible so that the Coronavirus is spreading so fast. “The danger is not over yet,” said Löfven, according to the Swedish newspaper “Svenska Dagbladet” at a press conference. The Premier warned, therefore, against additional restrictions, if necessary. Löfven expressed understanding for the people who yearned for a normal life, is it. However, according to a statement from the Prime Minister, the people would have to arrange for more months than weeks, with the current Situation. And the same is true when the weather is nice.

+++ 21:52 Bouffier: Most of the Prime Minister to pull in the spirit to play with +++

The Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, is a re-recording of games in the football League is convinced. “I think it is, in principle, acceptable. Decide to do only the countries that are responsible. Wise is it, to stay together, the assessment by the Federal Ministry of health and the RKI will play a role,” said Bouffier the “F. A. Z.-Podcast for Germany”. “Everything I’ve heard leads me to believe that you agree. My impression is that most of the Prime Minister follow suit,” said Bouffier.

