Coronavirus: A summer without music stars in Berlin

Berlin. Sting, the British singer and actor, originally wanted to occur at the end of June in the citadel of Spandau. The concert of the “My Songs” Tour is now in the summer of 2021 moved, as the organizers announced. Just tumble with the Ticket owners after the Cancellations and postponements in the e-mail boxes.

After the ban of major events until the end of August, to which the Federation and the Länder on Wednesday had agreed to work the concert organisers and artists ‘ agencies around the world to create new tour plans, and to find dates for Berlin. A shift is still better for business than a rejection. Cards keep their validity, in addition to the claim for reimbursement applies.

A summer of music without Rammstein concerts

The Stars will come back, but it would be so to become a wonderful summer Concert in Berlin. Among the sought-after mega-concerts, the two Rammstein-productions around singer, Till Lindemann, in the Olympic stadium at the beginning of July. Rammstein wanted to make from may a Tour across Europe. But traveling through the world will still be around for a while impossible.







Also Rammstein are affected.

The South Korean Boyband BTP is affected, an abbreviation for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which also wanted to deliver in July in the Olympic stadium as part of their “Map of the soul tour” with two Shows for their huge fan base. The third of Berlin’s major event of the five concerts of Seeed, the Berlin Dancehall-Formation, in the open-air stage Wuhlheide become in August would be. The Band has already sold out of three more concerts to the forest stage in September. In the Wuhlheide also “The fantastic Four” and Adel Tawil should occur in June and Deichkind in August. For all of the great venues – indoors and outdoors – were announced by popular Stars and idols of all styles of music.

In the summer plans of the forest stage names such as Udo Lindenberg and Sarah Connor was found in may, Mario Barth, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and Taylor Swift in June. The European tour of Pearl Jam has been officially postponed to the year 2021. In July, should occur in the forest stage, Björk, Celine Dion and Roland Kaiser, in August local hero Dieter Thomas Kuhn, Slipknot, Broilers, and equal to twice The dead pants.

It may be that the planned concert of the singer Dua Lipa in the Mercedes-Benz Arena is already on the 26. January 2021 have been moved. The event hall was booked in June for the R&B singer Alicia Keys. The classic large-scale concerts in Berlin, the total failure threatens, unfortunately, because of short-term transfers are impossible.

Daniel Barenboim would have to occur in the forest stage.

Photo: Monika Rittershaus

Traditionally, the Berliner Philharmoniker celebrate their season closing in of the forest stage. The program “gods and heroes” at the 20. June, the native of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel would be conducting. Star conductor Daniel Barenboim, presented every year in the summer the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra in which young musicians from Israel and Arab countries together on the consoles sit, in the forest stage. For the concert on the 15th. August was announced his son Michael Barenboim, violinist, with. Already from the 2. to 6. July should be held on the Gendarmenmarkt Classic Open Air. As the star guest of the festival, Howard Carpendale has been presented.