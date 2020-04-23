Concert cancellations
Coronavirus: A summer without music stars in Berlin
Concerts are cancelled in accordance with the prohibition of large-scale events, or moved. The same is true of Rammstein, Sting and co.
Berlin. Sting, the British singer and actor, originally wanted to occur at the end of June in the citadel of Spandau. The concert of the “My Songs” Tour is now in the summer of 2021 moved, as the organizers announced. Just tumble with the Ticket owners after the Cancellations and postponements in the e-mail boxes.