Corona-benefit concert: Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Stones

Lady Gaga, Global Citizen, and WHO invite you to a virtual benefit concert “One World: Together At Home” a. The goal: The world with music to bring together and to Act against the Coronavirus inspire. The concerts are from 20 clock via live stream hosted on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to. Announced Stars such as the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Billie Eilish.

Also Hessian Band Milky Chance here

As the only German Band in the pop band Milky Chance (“Stolen Dance”) will be in the Internet Event. Actually, the Hessian Band just by the United States and Canada trips, and should – because of the Corona-crisis, the musicians had to move, but their appearances – like so many other Bands. Worldwide, many concerts and Events have been cancelled. Many artists since then, Online-concerts, and readings.

Money to combat the Corona-pandemic

Organized the Event of the activist movement Global Citizen. With the virtual Show to support Citizen according to information from the health personnel in the fight against the Corona of a pandemic. At the same time, the Organisation will also call on governments and major donors to support the work of the world health organization (WHO) in the crisis. As US President, Donald Trump decided this week to do this, the financing of the WHO’s set, a warning of the new Line-Up formally, many big names have joined the charity concert. The Rolling Stones are the latest commitment for the Lady Gaga curated Mega-Events. According to information from Global Citizens has collected so far already 35 million dollars in donations for the WHO.

Late-Night Hosts hosting the Mega-Event

The fundraising event will be moderated by three American Late-Night Hosts: Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”), Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) and Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show”).