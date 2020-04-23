Concrete noise

Berlin (dpa) – alcohol, drugs, bare Breasts With an excessive Party, the German Netflix Drama “concrete-to-noise”, this Friday (17 starts. April) in the case of the Streaming service is available worldwide. In doing so, the imposter, Viktor Steiner, played by David Kross. Of the wakes up the next Morning with a hangover, the police storm his Villa. The allegations: corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.

In the following 90 minutes, the viewers can learn more about Viktor’s moral descent. How he moves without a lot of money in the metropolis of Berlin, on the construction works and no apartment. As he forges a contract and so the contract for a fine Penthouse apartment gets, he concludes: fraud is worth it.

The ever-smiling individual child from the country is Bulgarian construction worker in his apartment stay, charged rent, and earned his money. In a sprawling “WG-Party” of the guest workers he learns the small-time criminals, Gerry (Frederick Lau) who supplied him with parties, drugs, and contacts to the underworld.

The two come up with an idea: In the case of foreclosures, you get hold of relatively cheap apartments, and sell these completely overpriced. Interested parties can obtain the credit in Bank employees Nicole (Janina Uhse), the Trio also belongs to the cheater.

“All people have something in common: they are greedy,” explains Viktor and his comrades-in-arms. Also, the charismatic crook wants more and the loser is always scruples. “There are moments in which he could not feel sorry for, this is but and do his thing through,” says main actor Kross the German press Agency. “The losses of the victims he thinks.” So he calmed down a pensioner who wants to buy the apartment as an investment for his granddaughter and short to wonder is: “This is not a rip-off, right?”

While buddy has Gerry in real life, a wife and two children, crashes Viktor deeper and deeper. Also his new love, Nicole gives him no support – on the contrary. “She looks at the beginning like a nice Bank Advisor. But it turns out quickly that it is much more and your very own head,” explains actress Uhse. “It is ahead of even the men who are the actual scammers, and pulls the reins back.”

In the course of the movie, the Netflix referred to as a mix of Drama and Comedy, it becomes clear why Victor is so fixated on money. His father went at that time due to a subsequent Payment to the tax office, broke and was abandoned for this reason by his wife. This childhood trauma has not coped with the real Estate Scam until today.

“Losing is not an Option for me. Not against the tax”, at the desperate Viktor as he stands with his back to the wall. Because of the dubious Deals of the trio threaten, like a house of cards to fall together.

“Concrete-to-noise” is prominently occupied (in a guest Director Detlev Buck as a Bank chief, and Sophia Thomalla as a prostitute) roll: and has funny moments. For example, if Gerry doesn’t threaten the staff of a just bought brokerage firm with dismissal, when they sing together, “O du fröhliche”.

The Storyline and main character of Director Cüneyt Kaya (“Ummah – Among friends”) are reminiscent of the award-winning Hollywood Film “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) with Leonardo DiCaprio as a money-hungry and megalomaniac stockbroker Jordan Belfort. “Concrete-to-noise”, therefore, is important good, is still entertaining and enjoyable.