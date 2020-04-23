Concern before the relapse | policy

Closed shops can open at Least one piece public life is to be normal. Or some of it goes too fast? The crisis managers want to avoid a touchy scenario.

After weeks of strict contact restrictions it is the first loosening of the Corona state of emergency for millions of citizens and the economy. However, policies and doctors is the anxious question: How is the Virus still in control? One thing is clear: If more people encounter and it was with masks in front of the mouth and nose – creates the basically spread of possibilities. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) warned them to urge caution: “We must weigh, not for a second in safety.” Because there is concern that Infection rates could be fast in a second wave, again, is high.

Also the Robert-Koch-Institute (RKI) made it clear on Tuesday that hopes are not attached to a return to normality because of the first to loose still. Rather, RKI-Vice-President Lars, what a pity was concerned that many people could be infected. “If the case, shoot numbers in the height, can be overloaded the health system is still very fast.” The RKI appealed to keep to the same recommendations: to stay at home, keep your distance, Hygiene. Until a vaccine was available, it was necessary to behave so that infections can be avoided. Experts expected at the earliest in the spring of 2021 with a vaccine.

The Charité-virologist Christian Drosten warned recently in the NDR Podcast, the pleasing-looking Figures could be deceiving done to the Infection: The Virus verb more ride currently, under the ceiling of the measures. He expected “almost inevitable” diffusion effects, said Drosten. What is meant is the spread in previously less-affected places and in higher age groups, for example, because individual people have made in spite of the contact restrictions and the Virus is passed on.

If the so-called reproduction number after the easing of measures should be re – infecting to come about 1-so an Infected person more than any other person, can force the epidemic activity in an unexpected re-start, said Drosten. At the end of last week, he had warned in the light of findings from the Spanish flu of the danger of a second wave, not only to individual places of movement and, thus, worse could be. So far, outbreaks were spread from region to region: most Affected, of all places, in the returning from the skiing holiday, the Virus had brought were.

In the case of a premature redemption of all or a large part of the contact-restricting measures the fundamental risk of a second wave, there is also what a pity the RKI has confirmed. The less the person to prevent the Virus by the behavior of jumping from one person to another, the more likely story again. The reproduction number increases again to values between two and three: That is, an Infected person is contagious two to three other people. Currently, the value is 0.9. “If we do all the more now as if the Problem would be overcome, we will have an outbreak again. The is quite safe,” warned what a pity.

Also, the Federal government sees the danger and wants to avoid a scenario, in the case of the rigid restrictions may again need to go. “It would be a shame if we seeing eye in a relapse go”, noted Merkel. The Minister of health, Jens Spahn (CDU) warns, in small increments, and to look always for a long time, what are the consequences to happen for the Infection and the treatment capacity. This is sensible, as a courageous to go forward and back again.

A severe second wave, however, is programmed in the way, the further course is associated with numerous uncertainties. Drosten had also pointed to the possibility of positive Surprises, there is, finally, unresolved issues: For example, imagine that there is a previously unnoticed background immunity due to colds-coronaviruses. Open is also whether contagions are in the summer, maybe a little less, for example, because people spend less in closed spaces.

It is clear, however: the Possible new breakouts would not immediately reporting the numbers visible. Effects of loosening or tightening can only be after about 14 days in the RKI statistics. Although symptoms of the disease show up earlier, it takes time for testing and reporting to the RKI. The Federation and the Länder are aiming for a cycle of 14 days, to review crisis management measures currently.

For a “natural phasing out” of the pandemic, experts have to be that 60 to 70 percent of the population infected have been. According to the current state-of-the RKI statistics were or are only 173 per 100 000 inhabitants, with SARS-CoV-2 infected.

Also if there is a significant dark number of unrecorded cases is presumed: To the for leakage required value of 60 000 to 70 000 infections per 100 000 inhabitants is reached, it would take a long time. More likely to stop the pandemic through vaccination is.

