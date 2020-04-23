Chris Pine follows in the footsteps of Val Kilmer and Roger Moore – movie

Chris Pine follows in the footsteps of Val Kilmer and Roger Moore

Written by Kamurocho-Ryu on 23.04.2020 at 07:45

The only Chris in Hollywood, it was not for the mouse group (Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth in the play all MarvelCosmos) is Chris Pine.

This is now also a Chance to play a real cult hero. The Master Thief Simon Templar namely.

This was his first appearance on television of the ‘ 60s, embodied by Roger Moore.

Then a movie came in 1997 Val Kilmer with the title “The Saint” to be able to.

Now, therefore, be prepared to Reboot and Chris Pine negotiating, if he is in the Film Dexter Fletcher the main role is.

Are you excited for a new adventure with the wealthy adventurer have?

