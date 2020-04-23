Chris Hemsworth raves from the new Thor

Space-Sharks, Thor loses his Hammer, Natalie Portman gets the magic weapon, and even equal to God is, Valkyrie is a lesbian and Christian Bale as the villain: All of this and much more is new in the Thor: Love and Thunder play.

Between The Film’s Director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and actress Natalie Portman fly all the time SMS about the screenplay and forth. Several versions are currently in work. Taika himself cheering on Instagram that the Film is as if whispered to him by a ten years of the ideas.

“One of the best scripts”

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth from sitting in the Corona of a crisis with his wife and children in Australia. The Philadelphia Inquirer he revealed in a Video Interview (in which he was lying comfortably on the Couch) that he knows the script and is enthusiastic.

“It is one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. This is Taika in its most extreme Form, and in its best. If the Version I’ve read, the is, the we make, it’s pretty insane.”

So anyone who – like most – Thor: Ragnarok super found, in can look forward to that Thor: Love and Thunder it will be set. Who parts of love, however, is the (thread) first Thor, you should beware of the new in the movies.

(L’essentiel)