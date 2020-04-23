Did You know… Beastie Boys: your career will be filmed!

Charlize Theron donates 1 Million dollars (about 928.000 euros).

Her Foundation, The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, jointly with CARE, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) launched an Initiative to collect money and to help those who are at risk due to gender-based violence during the current global pandemic.

The donation of $ 500,000 to be used specifically for accommodations for domestic violence, and community programs such as safe accommodation, counselling, sexual and reproductive health services, and crisis intervention.

Also Rihanna donated recently, together with the Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey $ 4.2 million to help those Affected with accommodation, meals and counseling.